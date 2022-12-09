Sixty-one students graduate from Hancock College’s nursing program

Sixty-one students graduated from Allan Hancock College’s nursing program on Dec. 8, continuing the college’s legacy of training highly skilled healthcare workers. 

The graduating class included 31 graduates from Hancock’s registered nursing program and 30 graduates from the college’s vocational nursing program. The graduates and their families celebrated with a ceremony at the Marian Theatre on the college’s Santa Maria campus. Both groups received commemorative pins marking their accomplishments.

“We need you in this community,” Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D., told the graduates. “We are so grateful for students like you and the career path you have chosen.”

