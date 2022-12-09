Sixty-one students graduate from Hancock College’s nursing program

Sixty-one students graduated from Allan Hancock College’s nursing program on Dec. 8, continuing the college’s legacy of training highly skilled healthcare workers.
The graduating class included 31 graduates from Hancock’s registered nursing program and 30 graduates from the college’s vocational nursing program. The graduates and their families celebrated with a ceremony at the Marian Theatre on the college’s Santa Maria campus. Both groups received commemorative pins marking their accomplishments.
“We need you in this community,” Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D., told the graduates. “We are so grateful for students like you and the career path you have chosen.”
Hancock’s nursing program provides the opportunity of upward mobility for students seeking to work in fulfilling careers. The Licensed Vocational Nursing (LVN)-to-Registered Nursing (RN) program, in particular, is specifically designed to provide the LVN with an opportunity for career advancement and prepares the LVN for the additional responsibilities required of the registered nurse. The college’s programs are fully accredited by the California Board of Registered Nursing.
“Being a Hancock nursing student proves that each of us has an abundance of determination and dedication,” said Hancock vocational nursing graduate Heather Hamer.
Hancock’s nursing program is just one of many Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs the college offers. Potential students are encouraged to explore these and other degree and certificate programs on the college’s Guided Pathways website at www.hancockcollege.edu/pathways. Registration is open for spring classes, which start on Jan. 23.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.