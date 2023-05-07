050523 Water Month Poster Winners 01

Pictured are the Water Awareness Month poster contest winners. From left to right, is Mariel Espinoza, an Alvin student who won for best celebration of water; Emily Fernandez Salgado, from Alvin who won for most colorful; Pilar Sierra, from Alvin who won for most original; Keira Paz, from Tunnell as the grand prize Winner; Vania Perez Bautista, from Tunnell who won for most water aware; and Filiberto Mendez Garcia, from Adam who won for most artistic. 

Six local elementary school artists were named the winners of the Water Awareness Poster contest and their colorful works are on display at Santa Maria City Hall.

Their pieces will soon be available to view online.

Mayor Alice Patino proclaimed the month of May 2023 as Water Awareness Month, urging all Santa Marians to do their part to conserve water. To commemorate and celebrate Water Awareness Month, 8- and 9-year-olds across the community participated in the utilities department’s 12th annual Water Awareness poster contest. The winners were recognized by the City Council at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

