Six local elementary school artists were named the winners of the Water Awareness Poster contest and their colorful works are on display at Santa Maria City Hall.
Their pieces will soon be available to view online.
Mayor Alice Patino proclaimed the month of May 2023 as Water Awareness Month, urging all Santa Marians to do their part to conserve water. To commemorate and celebrate Water Awareness Month, 8- and 9-year-olds across the community participated in the utilities department’s 12th annual Water Awareness poster contest. The winners were recognized by the City Council at its regular meeting on Tuesday.
The third-grade students’ colorful posters artistically speak to conservation tips and a general celebration of and respect for water as a precious resource.
Winners in each category received trophies, prizes and certificates from the utilities department, along with other prizes donated from sponsors American General Media; Boomers; Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum; Emerald Wave Media; the City’s Recreation and Parks Department and Rockin’ Jump.
A collage of the winning posters is featured at City Hall for the remainder of Water Awareness Month for the public and city staff to enjoy.
The winners were Mariel Espinoza, an Alvin student who won for best celebration of water; Emily Fernandez Salgado, another student from Alvin who won for most colorful; Pilar Sierra, from Alvin who won for most original; Keira Paz, from Tunnell as the grand prize Winner; Vania Perez Bautista, from Tunnell who won for most water aware; and Filiberto Mendez Garcia, from Adam who won for most artistic.