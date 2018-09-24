One Cabrillo High School student, one Forinash Community Day School student, and four students from Maple Continuation School were hospitalized Monday morning after it was determined that they were under the influence of the prescription drug Xanax, and two of the students were later arrested after one was allegedly found with more than 70 pills.
The incident began shortly after the start of school, when a teacher at Cabrillo notified the school’s resource officer that a student appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after that, sheriff’s deputies responded to the nearby Maple campus after a student there also appeared to be under the influence.
Sheriff’s deputies began an investigation and reportedly located a vehicle that had been driven by a Forinash student in the Maple parking lot with three female Maple students inside who were unresponsive and a fourth impaired female who was located outside of the vehicle. Santa Barbara County Fire and American Medical Response paramedics responded to provide medical assistance to all of the students.
It was determined that all six were under the influence of Xanax, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and they were each transported for medical evaluations.
The teen from the Forinash school was later arrested and charged with possession and distribution of Xanax. He was found with more than 70 pills in his possession, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
That student was transported to Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall after being medically cleared. He was reportedly already on probation.
The Cabrillo High School student, who was also reportedly on probation, was arrested for violation of probation.
The Sheriff's Office did not release the names of any of the affected students. None of them were reported to have suffered serious injury.
“The Sheriff’s Office wants to thank the Lompoc Unified School District for its prompt reporting of this incident to law enforcement,” read a statement from Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office. “We also want to take this opportunity to remind community members to properly dispose of unwanted or unneeded prescribed medications, such as Xanax, so that it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.”
Xanax is a brand name for the drug alprazolam, which belongs to a group of drugs called benzodiazepines. It is typically prescribed to treat anxiety and panic disorders.
“Xanax is extremely dangerous, even fatal, if abused,” continued the Sheriff’s Office statement. “For parents who are prescribed Xanax, keep it in a secure place where it can be monitored and accounted for. Parents and teachers should report right away if they notice a student who appears to be sluggish to the point where they may be under the influence of Xanax or any other controlled substance.”
The Cabrillo and Maple campuses are both located in Vandenberg Village, less than 2 miles apart.
Cabrillo is a traditional high school, while Maple is a continuation school that offers nontraditional classes and programs for high school students.
The Forinash Community Day School is located on the Maple campus and serves students who cannot attend a traditional high school or middle school due to attendance, behavior, suspensions or expulsion. It also serves students who may be transitioning back from the juvenile justice system.
All three schools are part of Lompoc Unified School District.