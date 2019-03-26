A judge on Tuesday denied requests from an attorney representing the city of Santa Maria to substantially lower the six-figure judgment awarded by a jury to two men injured by a Santa Maria police officer in a 2016 rear-end crash.
"It goes without saying that won't I interfere with the jury verdict," Superior Court Judge James Rigali told Michael Clayton and Hal Farley, attorneys for the plaintiffs, and Ruben Escobedo III, who represents the city, in his Santa Maria courtroom.
For roughly three years, Clayton, Farley and Escobedo have appeared multiple times in Rigali's courtroom to determine whether the city should be liable for the damages, lost wages and medical expenses of the two men who were injured May 16, 2016, when their pickup truck was rear-ended by Officer Michael Wheeler as he was responding to a call for service.
The city admitted full liability for the incident and promptly paid the full value of the vehicle.
In December, after an eight-day trial, Sell and Hutchinson were awarded approximately $420,000 in compensation for damages and medical expenses.
Escobedo later challenged the judgment, arguing that more than $250,000 awarded for past and future medical services was unsupported by evidence presented before the jury.
He also sought to have the overall damages reduced by more than 80 percent — from $420,000 to approximately $67,000.
But on Tuesday, over Escobedo's opposition, Rigali chose to uphold the judgment awarded to the two men, saying expert testimony and evidence provided the jury with sufficient proof to support its final verdict.
Rigali said only one portion of the verdict, which related to future surgery on Sell's right shoulder, was unsupported by the evidence.
As a result, he reduced the final verdict by approximately $36,000, less than 10 percent of the overall award.
"The city should take care of its people," Clayton said. "If the city has damaged the people, [it] should step up and pay for those damages."
City of Santa Maria spokesman Mark van de Kamp said the city was disappointed with the judge’s ruling and plans to explore options to appeal the verdict.
Rigali also upheld his decision to exclude evidence of Sell's prior criminal history — which was ultimately introduced through cross-examination — and found that Wheeler's uniformed attendance during the trial had the potential of inviting jurors to side with law enforcement in the matter.
He also admonished both sides for prolonging the case and urged them to settle the matter quickly.
"This doesn't make sense for the officer, the city, the people [or] the defendants to be married to the formalities of this system," Rigali said. "You have so much more power and authority to decide how you resolve this dispute."