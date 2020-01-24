Six Cal Poly football players land on Big Sky Conference all-academic football team

Also a business administration major, Souza averaged 42.4 yards on 54 punts with a long of 58 yards. Two punts were touchbacks, 12 landed inside the 20, nine were 50 or more yards and 11 resulted in fair catches.

Miller, a business administration major, played in eight of Cal Poly's 11 games, primarily as a backup middle linebacker, and earned one tackle. A communication studies major, Gaines was a team captain and backed up the safeties.

Moore, who majors in civil engineering, rushed for 105 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry, and caught three passes for 39 yards and one touchdown, an eight-yarder from Jalen Hamler at Oregon State.

Chellsen and Nichols were seniors last fall while Gaines was a junior. Souza and Moore each has two years of eligibility remaining and Miller has three.

The Big Sky had a record total of 594 student-athletes from football, women's volleyball, women's soccer and men's and women's cross country recognized for the fall season, the seventh straight year with 500 or more honorees and fourth consecutive with at least 570. There were 392 student-athletes who registered a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher, while 55 student-athletes recorded a perfect 4.0 GPA.