Several Lompoc-area wineries and other small businesses are inviting community members to take part in a pair of promotions aimed at boosting the local economy in the days after Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday.
The annual Sip Lompoc wine-tasting event will return from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and several local shops are slated to participate in Small Business Saturday throughout the day on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Both campaigns are being coordinated by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.
Sip Lompoc is billed by the chamber as a “one-stop-shop for any locals or visitors looking to experience the delicious wines of the Lompoc Valley and the Sta. Rita Hills AVA.”
The cost for a Sip Lompoc ticket is $40 presale and $50 on the day of the event. Check-in will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Wine Ghetto located at East Chestnut Court, off Seventh Street.
Each ticket comes with a Sip Lompoc logo glass and logo wine tote; $10 worth of Sip Bucks vouchers that can be used like cash at participating tasting rooms; $5 worth of Bite Bucks vouchers that can be used like cash at participating food vendors; and a Sip Lompoc passport, which is a sipper’s ticket to getting to taste various wines at multiple tasting rooms across Lompoc.
To purchase Sip Lompoc tickets, visit www.lompoc.com/sip-lompoc.html.
Sip Lompoc is hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Hispanic Business Committee.
A portion of the proceeds, according to organizers, will go to the Lompoc Boys and Girls Club and the Agape Group Home, a nonprofit organization that supports youth and advocates against child trafficking.
Small Business Saturday is a national promotion that was launched by American Express in 2010 in an effort to encourage shoppers to patronize businesses in their local communities.
As of Tuesday, nearly 30 Lompoc businesses and nonprofit organizations were signed up to participate in this year’s event.
On Small Business Saturday, customers will be able to pick up a map from a participating business.
The map will list the names and locations of all participating businesses and encourage shoppers to visit each storefront.
Once customers have had their maps validated at six participating businesses — no purchase is necessary — they can turn in the map to enter a raffle for one of the Small Business Saturday Raffle Baskets.
Customers can enter multiple maps for the drawing.
The participating Lompoc businesses include Grocery Outlet, Surf Connection, Scott Reardon’s Locksmith Service, The Garden Shoppe, Fiddlehead Cellars, Lompoc Museum, Cypress Gallery and the Box Shop.
Also participating are Tom’s Burgers, Longoria Wines, Vargas Jewelers, Amor Boutique, Camins 2 Dreams, One Room Escapes & Coffee, The Bookstore, Big Truck Foods, Alfie’s Fish & Chips and Sissy’s Uptown Café.
The list also includes Bumatay Jewelers, Deasee’s Boutique, Lompoc Valley Florist, Mi Amore Pizza & Pasta, South Side Coffee Co., Sugar Plums Tutus & Sweets, Greenhouse Collective, The Roots Dispensary, Bella Florist, A Little Something Special, and Paparazzi Jewelry.
For more information about the national Small Business Saturday campaign, visit www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small/.
For more on the Lompoc promotion, visit lompoc.com, email chamber@lompoc.com, or call the Lompoc chamber at 805-736-4567.