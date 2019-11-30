{{featured_button_text}}

Several of the Lompoc Valley's top wineries took center stage Friday for Sip Lompoc, a wine-tasting promotion that has become an annual Black Friday tradition.

Community members and visitors alike converged on the Lompoc Wine Ghetto for the campaign, which offered tastings and special pricing on wines from the Lompoc Valley and Sta. Rita Hills AVA.

The event, coordinated by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, aims to highlight and boost the local wine industry.

Sip Lompoc is held twice per year — once in May and once in November, the latter sandwiched between Thanksgiving and Small Business Saturday.

Participants in Friday's Sip Lompoc event, in addition to the wine tastings, were given exclusive Sip Lompoc wine glasses, a reusable wine tote and vouchers to spend on qualifying wines and food.

The event benefits local nonprofit organizations, according to the Lompoc Chamber.

For more on the promotion, visit http://lompoc.com/sip-lompoc.html.

