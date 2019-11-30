Angela Soleno and Athena the wine dog prepare for guests at Turiya Wines on Friday during Sip Lompoc, a wine-tasting promotion that included special pricing on wines from the Lompoc Valley and Sta. Rita Hills AVA.
A large group of friends pose for a picture at the Lompoc Wine Factory on Friday during Sip Lompoc, a wine-tasting promotion that has become an annual Black Friday tradition.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Peter Hunken, owner and winemaker for Holus Bolus, talks about his wines Friday during Sip Lompoc, a wine-tasting promotion designed to highlight and boost the local wine industry.
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Dan Rogers, Contributor
Ron Hirshman pours for Sip Lompoc guests at Sweetzer Vineyards on Friday during Sip Lompoc, a wine-tasting tradition sandwiched between Thanksgiving and Small Business Saturday.
