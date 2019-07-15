Two people were injured, with one person having to be airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, after a crash near Los Alamos this morning.
Emergency crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a call of a single vehicle accident on southbound Highway 101 just south of Palmer Road in Los Alamos at 8:45 a.m. Monday.
According to Mike Eliason of Santa Barbara County Fire, a single vehicle -described as a Mini-Cooper - traveling southbound overturned and crashed into a tree causing injuries to both female occupants of the vehicle.
After extensive extrication efforts both occupants were freed from the vehicle and taken to area hospitals. The driver was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center by ambulance with moderate injuries, and the passenger was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via helicopter with what were described as major injuries.
Both the northbound and the southbound lanes of Highway 101 were shut down for a short time to allow the helicopter to land in the center divide to allow for medi-vac. The roadway is re-open at this time.
The identities of the driver and passenger have not been released.
We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.