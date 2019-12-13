{{featured_button_text}}

A single-family home in the 800 block of Manda Court in Orcutt was damaged by fire Thursday evening. 

Four fire engines, a battalion chief and an ambulance responded shortly before 6 p.m. to reports of a possible structure fire, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Burtucelli. 

Upon arrival, crews spotted smoke from the building and initiated firefighting operations. 

Extent of damage to the home is unknown at this point, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries have been reported. 

