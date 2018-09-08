Four people were displaced following a single-alarm structure fire early Saturday morning in Lompoc.
At about 4:42 a.m., the Lompoc Fire Department, along with Santa Barbara County Fire, American Medical Response and an engine from Vandenberg Air Force Base, responded to an apartment complex at 728 North G St. Upon arrival, it was discovered the fire had broken out in a second-story bedroom in one of the apartments in the four-unit complex.
The occupants -- two children and two adults -- were out of the apartment when units arrived on scene, according to Lompoc Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Federmann.
Crews extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes.
No one was injured.
The occupants are expected to be displaced for the next few days, as the two bedrooms upstairs on the second floor and the bathroom were substantially damaged, Federmann said. Damage was estimated at $20,000.
The Red Cross responded to assist with shelter.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.