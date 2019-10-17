{{featured_button_text}}
Chumash Culture Day

Native American singing and dancing are featured at the Chumash Culture Day, which will return to the Tribal Hall at the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Reservation.

Members of the public can experience California-style Native American singing and dancing Saturday at the 13th annual Chumash Culture Day, which is free and open to all ages.

The celebration, which will take place from 1 to 9 p.m. at the Tribal Hall at 100 Via Juana Lane on the Santa Ynez reservation, will also feature arts and crafts vendors, food booths and basket-making demonstrations.

“Our annual Chumash Culture Day showcases the talents and traditions of California-based tribes,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “It’s also a great opportunity for members of the public to visit the reservation, enjoy a day of song and dance, and learn more about our culture.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. with a blessing, followed by an honoring of elders.

California native dancing and singing will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and again from 6 to 9 p.m. following a dinner break.

A traditional Handgame Tournament will start at 5 p.m., with teams competing for $1,000 first-place, $750 second-place and $500 third-place prizes.

Chumash Culture Day is sponsored by the Tribal Elders Council and the Cultural Department of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

The council is a division of the tribal government responsible for preserving cultural resources and maintaining the tribe's heritage, history and traditions.

For more information, call the Santa Ynez Chumash Tribal Hall at 805-688-7997.

