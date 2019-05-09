Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Ashanti, known for her mega-hit "Foolish," will open the 128th annual Santa Barbara County Fair on July 10.
The concert at the Santa Maria Fairpark is free with paid admission to the fair as part of the Bud Light Concert Series.
Ashanti will perform July 10, followed by Clay Walker on July 11, TLC on July 12 and Maddie & Tae on July 13.
During the second day of the 2019 Santa Barbara County Fair, country singer Clay Walker is set to take to the stage on July 11 and play fan fa…
Ashanti made her mark on the music scene in 2002 with her self-titled album "Ashanti," which featured "Foolish." The album took the No. 1 spot on both the Billboard Top 200 and the rhythm and blues album charts.
"Foolish" hit the No. 1 spot on six Billboard charts simultaneously and stayed there for 11 consecutive weeks. Her album "Ashanti" topped the Billboard album chart and won the Grammy Award for best contemporary R&B album.
Ashanti's 2003 follow-up release, "Chapter II," debuted in the No. 1 slot for two consecutive weeks on the Billboard album chart, with two Top 10 singles.
In addition to penning and singing songs, Ashanti has worked as an actress and author. She received an MTV Movie Award nomination and an NAACP Image Award nomination for her role as Kera in the box office hit "Coach Carter." She currently has a lead role as LaTasha Montclair in the Lifetime television series "Army Wives."
Other television credits include "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "The Muppets' Wizard of Oz," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and "Vegas." Film credits include "Resident Evil Extinction," "John Tucker Must Die" and "Bride & Prejudice."
The Santa Barbara County Fair runs July 10 to 14 at the Santa Maria Fairpark, with tickets now on sale at www.santamariafairpark.com and on the Fairpark's Facebook page.
Rising country music duo Maddie & Tae will take the KCOY Main Stage on July 13 at the Santa Barbara County Fair.