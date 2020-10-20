Singer Pink performs during Rally for Inclusion at Solvang Park

Singer Pink performed Sunday at Solvang Park, where hundreds of residents, local leaders and Chumash tribe members rallied for the unification of the Santa Ynez Valley.

The Unity SYV Rally for Inclusion drew a number of local speakers and performers to the park's gazebo stage to deliver a central message of unity, diversity and inclusion.

Alecia Moore, better known as the pop star Pink, performed for the large crowd of mask-wearing families and friends. Members of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians also presented a ceremonial blessing.

An array of leaders from local cultural and religious groups, including Pastor Chris Brown of Bethania Lutheran Church, who kicked off the midafternoon event, and Father Randall Day of St. Mark's-in-the-Valley, delivered messages on love and togetherness.

Residents, along with Rabbi Deborah Lewis of the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community, also shared their own stories and personal experiences.

The hourslong rally concluded with local children presenting a call to action, urging community members "to explore with honesty and empathy the role that race, gender, sexual orientation and immigrant status play in this current climate to create a powerful wedge in our communities."

They said that a unified community is possible "with shared leadership and shared responsibility and with the power of love that lives deeply within each of us."

The event was sponsored by the Santa Ynez Valley Community Action Alliance, in partnership with Bethania Lutheran Church, Santa Ynez Valley Band of Chumash Indians, St. Mark's-in-the-Valley and the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community.