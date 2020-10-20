Singer Pink performs during Rally for Inclusion at Solvang Park

Singer Pink performed Sunday at Solvang Park, where hundreds of residents, local leaders and Chumash tribe members rallied for the unification of the Santa Ynez Valley.
The Unity SYV Rally for Inclusion drew a number of local speakers and performers to the park's gazebo stage to deliver a central message of unity, diversity and inclusion.
Alecia Moore, better known as the pop star Pink, performed for the large crowd of mask-wearing families and friends. Members of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians also presented a ceremonial blessing.
An array of leaders from local cultural and religious groups, including Pastor Chris Brown of Bethania Lutheran Church, who kicked off the midafternoon event, and Father Randall Day of St. Mark's-in-the-Valley, delivered messages on love and togetherness.
Residents, along with Rabbi Deborah Lewis of the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community, also shared their own stories and personal experiences.
The hourslong rally concluded with local children presenting a call to action, urging community members "to explore with honesty and empathy the role that race, gender, sexual orientation and immigrant status play in this current climate to create a powerful wedge in our communities."
They said that a unified community is possible "with shared leadership and shared responsibility and with the power of love that lives deeply within each of us."
The event was sponsored by the Santa Ynez Valley Community Action Alliance, in partnership with Bethania Lutheran Church, Santa Ynez Valley Band of Chumash Indians, St. Mark's-in-the-Valley and the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community.
102020 Rally for unity 6
102020 Rally for unity 1
102020 Rally for unity 1
102020 Rally for unity 12
102020 Rally for unity 3
102020 Rally for unity 10
102020 Rally for unity 11
102020 Rally for unity 12
102020 Rally for unity 13
102020 Rally for unity 14
102020 Rally for unity 15
102020 Rally for unity 16
102020 Rally for unity 5
102020 Rally for unity 16
102020 Rally for unity 17
102020 Rally for unity 18
102020 Rally for unity 19
102020 Rally for unity 20
102020 Rally for unity 22
102020 Rally for unity 23
102020 Rally for unity 2
102020 Rally for unity 24
102020 Rally for unity 25
102020 Rally for unity4
102020 Rally for unity 26
102020 Rally for unity 27
102020 Rally for unity 28
102020 Rally for unity 22
_MD50261.jpg
102020 Rally for unity 30
102020 Rally for unity 31
102020 Rally for unity 32
102020 Rally for unity 33
102020 Rally for unity 34
102020 Rally for unity 36
102020 Rally for unity 37
102020 Rally for unity 35
The Solvang City Council approved a full docket of items during its Oct. 12 meeting that included replacing a member of the newly formed Brand…
Citizens Monday requested the Solvang City Council censure Councilman Chris Djernaes after he was seen cheering on and exchanging contact information with PETA protesters Oct. 10, in what Solvang Trolley & Carriage Co.’s owners characterized as ongoing discriminatory harassment of their business.
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.