The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its North County Citizens Academy, scheduled to begin Sept. 11 in Solvang.
The Citizens Academy was developed to educate county residents about the role of law enforcement in their communities and to give participants a better understanding of the operations of the Sheriff’s Office.
The interactive class gives attendees an opportunity to engage in hands-on learning, as they take part in law enforcement training and hear presentations from a variety of units within the department, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.
Topics include a History of the Sheriff’s Office, a Jail Tour, Courthouse Operations, the Coroner’s Bureau, the Emergency Communications Center, Firearms, Forensics Investigations, Air Support, K9, SWAT and Hostage Negotiations, among others.
The Citizen’s Academy will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning at Solvang City Hall, 1644 Oak St., Solvang. Participants must be 18 years of age or older.
The academy will continue for the next six weeks at various locations throughout the county. For more information and to download an application, visit www.sbsheriff.org, and in the “About Us” drop-down menu, click on “Citizens Academy.”