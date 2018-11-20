Organizers of the Solvang Datsun Roadster Classic are hoping to set a record for the number of cars in the annual show next year and will start taking registration on Thanksgiving Day.
As in previous years, the first 20 owners to register their cars will receive a special gift with their registration packet, organizers said.
The 2019 edition of the classic is scheduled for April 26 and 27, when streets in downtown Solvang will be lined with the two-seaters.
Harlan Katz and Karen Desirello, who put the show together each year, said they are aiming to have 125 Datsun Roadsters, Japanese domestic market — or JDM —and Datsun race cars in the 32nd annual show.
A total of 114 cars showed up for the 2018 show.
Cars entered in the classic can be in any condition, from battered and oxidized works-in-progress to cars that were completely torn down and restored to better-than-showroom condition.
Entries need not be purely stock, either. Modified versions — for example, with the carbureted 1600 R16 or 2-liter U20 engines replaced with late-model Nissan 240SX or Z, Honda 29000 or Chevy V-6 engines — are also welcome.
Launched by Nissan in 1959, the roadsters were officially named the Datsun Sports but were known in Japan and Australia as the Datsun Fairlady.
They were designed to take on the British MG and Triumph and the Italian Fiat and Alfa-Romeo sports cars, both on the street and on the track.
To register for the 2019 show, visit https://solvangroadstershow.wordpress.com, where photos of the 2018 winners, official rules, show details, lodging contacts, event history, a list of roadster clubs and more information also are available.