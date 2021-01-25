Reservoir totals Current storage, total capacity and current percentage of capacity for northern Santa Barbara County reservoirs, reported by the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District as of 8 a.m. Monday, were: Gibraltar Reservoir — Current storage 431 acre-feet, 9.5% of 4,559 acre-foot capacity Cachuma Reservoir — Current storage 123,009 acre-feet, 63.6% of 193,305 acre-foot capacity Twitchell Reservoir — Current storage 2,833 acre-feet, 1.5% of 194,971 acre-foot capacity * An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, enough water to meet the average yearly needs of about six people in most urban settings.

A major storm riding an atmospheric river aimed right at northern Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties could drop as much at 6 inches of rain on the area by Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service office in Oxnard is predicting as much as 7.7 inches of rain could fall on Lompoc, 8.2 inches on Santa Maria and 8.9 inches on Santa Ynez Valley.

Accompanied by winds gusting as high as 50 mph and a 6.2-foot high tide, the storm could cause some localized flooding in coastal areas as well as break tree limbs, knock down entire trees and sever powerlines, National Weather Service forecasters said.

“Batten down the hatches, strap in and hold on for the ride,” said John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant. “It looks like we’re in for kind of a rough time.”

He advised Central Coast residents to check on their elderly family members and neighbors to be sure they’re prepared for potential power outages.

The storm is expected to hit Tuesday night, ending a brief period of partly cloudy skies following a weekend storm that blew out of the area Monday on winds gusting as high as 62 mph after dropping between 0.13 and 0.48 of an inch of rain on most areas of northern Santa Barbara County.

“Renée [O’Neill] in Tepusquet said she’s received over 0.73 of an inch, but some neighbors reported 0.58 to 0.74,” Lindsey said just before noon Monday. “That’s the most rain I’ve seen [from the weekend’s storm] along the Central Coast.”

As of 1 p.m. Monday, Santa Barbara County Public Works Department reported three-day storm totals of 0.32 of an inch in Cuyama, 0.56 in Buellton, 0.61 in Santa Maria 0.65 in Lompoc, 0.71 in Casmalia and 0.76 of an inch in Guadalupe.

“After a break in the weather [Tuesday], the rain should start late Tuesday night, along with very strong southerly winds, turning heavy Wednesday into Thursday morning,” Lindsey said.

He said Santa Maria could see 4.5 to 6 inches of rain by Thursday morning, with the storm front expected to stall in northern San Luis Obispo County, where as much as a foot of rain could fall on the Santa Lucia Mountains.

“And all the models seem to agree,” Lindsey added. “This is similar to the March 1995 storm that stalled over San Luis Obispo County and produced copious amounts of rainfall.”

That storm also produced heavy localized flooding throughout southern San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties.

“The advantage we have now is that the soils were really saturated in ’95,” Lindsey said. “This year, we’ve had less than 25% of our normal rainfall, so hopefully the ground will soak up more. On the negative side, because it is so dry, we probably won’t get a lot of runoff into our reservoirs.”

The National Weather Service office in Oxnard warned the heavy rain could lead to debris flows around burn areas, but Lindsey noted Santa Barbara County didn’t have any really major wildfires last season, even though 8 million acres burned statewide.

“They’re really worried about the big fires up by Santa Cruz and around Big Sur,” he said.

But another aspect of the storm that will affect this area is that it’s coming at the same time as a 6.2-foot high tide, Lindsey said.

In addition, the National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory until 10 p.m. Wednesday, predicting waves from 14 to 18 feet at the beaches with some local sets as high as 20 feet Tuesday night.

“The strong southerly winds will produce a storm surge,” Lindsey said. “So the high tide, the heavy surf, the storm surge and the storm runoff combined could cause some localized coastal flooding, especially along the south- to southwest-facing beaches.”

The National Weather Service also warned mariners the seas will be “extremely dangerous due to their size and steepness” north of Point Sal through Tuesday, running from 15 to 20 feet with 10-second periods.

Once the storm passes Thursday night or Friday morning, the weather should mellow a bit, with only a slight chance of scattered showers expected Friday night into Sunday, when skies should be partly cloudy, the National Weather Service said.