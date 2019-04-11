A project to replace the Salsipuedes Creek Bridge and construct a retaining wall and fish passage on Highway 1 near Lompoc continued this week with the installation of temporary traffic signals, a Caltrans spokesman said.
The signals will maintain one-way reversing traffic control 24 hours a day, seven days a week through May 2020, said Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers.
Work on the project is expected to be completed in June 2021
The contractor for the $5 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria.
Shivers reminded motorists to move over and slow down when driving through the highway work zone.
For more information on the project and traffic updates on other Caltrans
projects in Santa Barbara County, call the District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3237 or visit www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/paffairs/release.htm#sb.