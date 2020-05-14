Sidewalk improvement, tree planting project in Santa Maria nears completion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Santa Maria is nearing completion of a sidewalk improvement project on South Broadway, repairing concrete damaged by trees and replacing removed trees with less invasive species.

The $221,500 concrete removal and replacement project between Cook Street and Stowell Road is funded by Measure A, the local half-cent sales tax that provides funding for alternative transportation improvements, including biking and pedestrian paths.

The project, which began in mid-April and is slated to be completed in early June, is about 75% complete, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said Tuesday.

Around 50 trees were found to have damaged the concrete in the area, with 20 removed so far.

These removed trees will be replaced using 2018 grant funds provided by Cal Fire to the Department of Recreation and Parks, Van de Kamp said.

The grant, provided to help the city maintain healthy trees, has been used to plant hundreds of trees throughout in the city since 2018.