Sidewalk improvement, tree planting project in Santa Maria nears completion

The city of Santa Maria is nearing completion of a sidewalk improvement project on South Broadway, repairing concrete damaged by trees and replacing removed trees with less invasive species.
The $221,500 concrete removal and replacement project between Cook Street and Stowell Road is funded by Measure A, the local half-cent sales tax that provides funding for alternative transportation improvements, including biking and pedestrian paths.
The project, which began in mid-April and is slated to be completed in early June, is about 75% complete, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said Tuesday.
Around 50 trees were found to have damaged the concrete in the area, with 20 removed so far.
These removed trees will be replaced using 2018 grant funds provided by Cal Fire to the Department of Recreation and Parks, Van de Kamp said.
The grant, provided to help the city maintain healthy trees, has been used to plant hundreds of trees throughout in the city since 2018.
The city is collaborating with property owners to plant replacement trees in the project area, and is in close contact with project contractors V. Lopez Jr. and Sons and West Coast Arborists.
The city advised that motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians may experience inconveniences during construction in the area. City officials also remain in contact with Caltrans, van de Kamp said.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
