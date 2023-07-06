The Cuyama Valley, the driest region in Santa Barbara County, is awash in discontent.

The world’s largest carrot producers, newly subject to restrictions on over-pumping, are suing all other landowners over their water rights, and legal fees are mounting.

The Cuyama groundwater basin, which overlaps with Kern, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties, is on the list of the state’s 21 basins in “critical overdraft.”

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Melinda Burns is an investigative journalist with 40 years of experience covering immigration, water, science and the environment. As a community service, she offers her reports to multiple publications in Santa Barbara County, at the same time, for free.

0
0
0
0
0