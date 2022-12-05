 Skip to main content
Chamber Commentary

Show up and honor local heroes on Dec. 7. We need your help | Chamber Column

Mike Cordero

Santa Maria City Councilmember/Mayor Pro Tem Mike Cordero

 City of Santa Maria

Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Day, will soon be here and we could use some help. For the past 21 years we have been honoring our veterans lost in the various wars around the world from World War I to now. In total, as far as we know, this amounts to 113 lost lives just from the Santa Maria Valley area.

Each and every name has a story. Some are known and some are unknown. Some of our local heroes that were fortunate enough to return home began a program to start recognizing these brave people in 2001. Their efforts have resulted in the building of a beautiful monument with their names displayed at the Maldonado Center on S. McClelland Street.

From the very beginning of this event, many people have shown up to commemorate and memorialize these brave people. There are always a couple of hundred chairs put out to accommodate people that attend the ceremony that is about 45 minutes to an hour long.

Mike Cordero is a Santa Maria City Councilmember and the Mayor Pro Tem. Cordero served on the City Council from 2008 to 2012, and was re-elected in 2016 and in 2020. He retired in December 2008 from the Santa Maria Police Department after 36 years of service. 

