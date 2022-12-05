Show up and honor local heroes on Dec. 7. We need your help | Chamber Column

Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Day, will soon be here and we could use some help. For the past 21 years we have been honoring our veterans lost in the various wars around the world from World War I to now. In total, as far as we know, this amounts to 113 lost lives just from the Santa Maria Valley area.
Each and every name has a story. Some are known and some are unknown. Some of our local heroes that were fortunate enough to return home began a program to start recognizing these brave people in 2001. Their efforts have resulted in the building of a beautiful monument with their names displayed at the Maldonado Center on S. McClelland Street.
From the very beginning of this event, many people have shown up to commemorate and memorialize these brave people. There are always a couple of hundred chairs put out to accommodate people that attend the ceremony that is about 45 minutes to an hour long.
Remembrance speeches are given by our Mayor, public figures, Chamber organizers and there is always a ranking member from Vandenberg. There are several floral wreaths placed at various places by some civic groups such as the Elks, VFW, the City of Santa Maria and others.
There are families in our community who have lost a loved one in the recent past. Some show up quietly and ask for nothing, but I know they notice who is there. I have seen them in the crowd at event after event. Over the years, attendance has dwindled.
We can and should do better as a community. There is no cost to attend. It is something you can do with a friend or family member. It will give you a good feeling to know that you have participated in honoring a local hero who has made the greatest sacrifice – his or her life.
If this year is true to form, we will hear from military survivors who did come home. We will all know how painful it must be for them to remember and talk about those terrible times of war. No one likes war, least of all a veteran, but continuing world events force us to maintain our vigilance about events that could happen. History reminds us that we must always be prepared.
We are a community of about 111,000 people. Let’s do our best to make this a standing room-only event and show our friends and neighbors that we have respect for the people that fought for our freedoms by giving their lives. We must let their families and friends know that the people of Santa Maria will respect and honor them always.
Mike Cordero is a Santa Maria City Councilmember and the Mayor Pro Tem. Cordero served on the City Council from 2008 to 2012, and was re-elected in 2016 and in 2020. He retired in December 2008 from the Santa Maria Police Department after 36 years of service.