Short traffic delays expected during Santa Maria annual street resurfacing

A street resurfacing project beginning Sept. 30 is expected to cause short traffic delays on several streets in Santa Maria through mid-October.

The annual $1.8 million project will include removing traffic striping, placement of a surface seal and repainting traffic striping on approximately 22 miles of streets throughout Santa Maria, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

Contractors will post construction notices along streets where parking is not allowed during the project, and notices will be delivered to residences with the dates and times in which parking is prohibited.

Drivers are encouraged to obey all temporary construction signs, take alternate routes when possible, and slow down in construction areas.

Several main roads as well as residential streets will be affected, including:

Miller Street from McCoy Lane to Stowell Road

Palisades Drive from Main Street to Suey Road

Seaward Drive (Canyon Drive) from Magellan Drive to Donovan Road

Alvin Avenue from Broadway to Railroad Avenue

Areas north and south of Donovan Road

Hancock Park development

Crossroads South residential streets near Caballero Lane

Harvest Glen neighborhood

Questions may be directed to the Department of Public Works, Engineering Division at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225.

