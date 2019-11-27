Mark Steller pours local wines, sits on the local school board, donates to local nonprofits. Arcelia and Jorge Diaz buy local produce and local beef. Both market owners employ local residents. None of it would be possible without customers walking into their markets and buying products off the shelf.
“We’re local people providing for our community, and hopefully people continue to come support us so we can continue to support the community. It goes back and forth,” said Jorge Diaz, Jr., who works at his parents’ Carniceria El Matador, 101 N. Depot #B.
While online shopping provides quick, easy purchases, shopping locally offers hands-on experience and contributes back to the local economy by providing jobs, donations to charity and supporting other locally owned businesses.
“E-commerce can’t pour you a glass of wine. It can’t let you pick up a fresh tomato or try on a pair of pants. And you can’t buy a cold, local beer,” said Steller, who owns Orcutt’s Old Town Market, 405 E. Clark Ave.
Since 1993, Carniceria El Matador has offered authentic Mexican flavor in its products, particularly the butcher counter where Mexican-style cuts of beef are featured. Beef sourced from Harris Ranch tops the list with pork, poultry and seafood also available. The Mexican deli offers Michoacan-style carnitas, masa for tamales, menudo, chicharrones and house-made longaniza.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 5.3 million of the 5.9 million employer firms in the U.S. have fewer than 20 employees. These businesses employ 20.8 million people with payrolls of nearly $829 billion.
“When I travel around, I won’t go to a chain. I’m going to look for something that’s local, that’s unique. Often times that leads to incredible opportunities and experiences,” Steller said.
A 2012 study by the American Independent Business Alliance showed that, of every $100 spent at local retailers versus chains, $48 will recirculate within that community, including $3 to charitable giving. For that same $100, chains showed nearly $14 recirculating in the community and no appreciable local charitable donations. That impact was most drastic in locally owned restaurants, which recirculated more than 65% of revenue locally compared with 34.5% by chain restaurants.
“Money isn’t everything, but it’s pretty important up there with oxygen. By supporting us, by shopping here, our customers help us sponsor Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley high school sports and programs, local soccer teams and city league,” Diaz, Jr. said.
Sales at farmers markets and local produce stands help reduce greenhouse emissions by keeping fresh food local. They provide local honey which helps battle local allergens. They provide local agriculture and marketing jobs while also preserving open space and the Central Coast’s traditional agrarian feel.
Shopping locally also maintains each community’s uniqueness. Nowhere else besides Santa Maria Valley will shoppers find the unique flavors of Naughty Oak Brewing and Woody’s Butcher Block, the creative collection of gift items at Company’s Coming or the unique stylings of Fischer’s Fine Jewelry and Gina’s Piece of Cake.
“When you shop at Old Town Market, sure, you’re supporting me and my family, but you’re also supporting the people who I employ, the organizations we donate to, and when I have an air conditioning compressor out, I call a local contractor. I use a local bank, local insurance agent, local vendors. I use local just about anything you can imagine for our business functions,” Steller said.
“You can just as easily order dog food or aspirin or all kinds of natural food online, and all those sales take away from folks like me and the people and programs I support right here. People think of eating locally, but they need to take it a step further and shop locally if they want to keep these programs, that local access to goods available,” Steller said.