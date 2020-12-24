Shop with a Cop: Children receive Christmas presents at annual event

More than two dozen children in need received a special Christmas this year when they were taken on a shopping spree Tuesday by members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and the Deputy Sheriff's Association.
The 26 children were paired with deputies and others who took them shopping for gifts at Lompoc's Walmart during the annual Shop with a Cop event, according to Jazzmine Deforest, spokeswoman for the association.
In its 10th year, the event was started to create positive interactions and relationships between children and law enforcement. This year's event had particular significance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We couldn't be more thrilled to help coordinate an event that brightens the lives of children who have been through some tough times in their young lives, and this year, especially," Deforest said. "From distance learning to parents losing their jobs to lack of community and school events like sports and dance, 2020 has been very hard on so many families."
This year it was Jared Reindel, Walmart's store manager in Lompoc, who organized the Shop with a Cop event. Reindel has known about the event for years and it was something he said he has always wanted to do.
He reached out to a friend, whose husband worked for the Sheriff's Office, and she set him up with a contact at the association, which represents nearly 500 members of the Sheriff's and District Attorney's offices, and County Air Support Services.
Reindel set aside more than $2,000 from his grant budget, which the association matched. They started out with 10 kids but ended up with 26, ranging in age from toddlers to teenagers, who all were identified by schools, churches, youth organizations or social service agencies.
Family members arrived with kids, who walked with the deputies, picking out what they wanted for Christmas. Budgets for each pair ranged between $200 and $250, but it didn't matter in some instances, according to Reindel.
Many children picked out presents for their parents, other children that weren't with them and some even wanted to get presents for the deputies. Children received items such as clothing, toys and electronics.
In one instance, a child wanted a 32" television, so that's what they received. In another, a child wanted a pair of headsets that were about $80 over budget, so a deputy made up the difference with their credit card, Reindel said.
"The sheriff's deputies have a rough and tough time with some people, but it was hard for some of them to keep their emotions back because you can tell some of the kids never got a present before," said Reindel, adding that it was a very touching event. "A lot of children even had a hard time asking or truly expressing what they wanted."
In another instance, a child wanted a laptop, so the deputy purchased the laptop and gave it to the child's mom so she could gift it on Christmas, according to Reindel.
"We went over budget, but it was something we were willing to cover," Reindel said.
