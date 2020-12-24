Shop with a Cop: Children receive Christmas presents at annual event

More than two dozen children in need received a special Christmas this year when they were taken on a shopping spree Tuesday by members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and the Deputy Sheriff's Association.

The 26 children were paired with deputies and others who took them shopping for gifts at Lompoc's Walmart during the annual Shop with a Cop event, according to Jazzmine Deforest, spokeswoman for the association.

In its 10th year, the event was started to create positive interactions and relationships between children and law enforcement. This year's event had particular significance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to help coordinate an event that brightens the lives of children who have been through some tough times in their young lives, and this year, especially," Deforest said. "From distance learning to parents losing their jobs to lack of community and school events like sports and dance, 2020 has been very hard on so many families."

This year it was Jared Reindel, Walmart's store manager in Lompoc, who organized the Shop with a Cop event. Reindel has known about the event for years and it was something he said he has always wanted to do.

He reached out to a friend, whose husband worked for the Sheriff's Office, and she set him up with a contact at the association, which represents nearly 500 members of the Sheriff's and District Attorney's offices, and County Air Support Services.