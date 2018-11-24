Old Town Orcutt was flooded with hundreds of patrons taking advantage of special deals on Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to encouraging customers to shop local and support the community's brick-and-mortar stores.
Elaine Bumanglag, founder of the Parable Candle Company at 125 Union Ave. in Orcutt, said she looks forward to being a part of Small Business Saturday every year.
Small Business Saturday began in 2010 as a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday in larger retail stores.
"It's important to promote privately owned businesses in town" in the midst of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday crazes, Bumanglag said. "If you look at a place like Old Town, we have no large chains, no corporate stores anywhere here —everything is family-run or privately owned, including the drive-thru restaurant, Charlie's Falafel."
Old Town stores include the Parable Candle Company, Deasee's Boutique, Old Town Quilt Shop, CORE Winery and the Old Town Garden Center.
Bumanglag said many stores in Old Town, like her candle shop, offer more than a retail store but a family experience for both the retailer and customer.
"I opened up Parable as a place to not just sell something, but rather, to have customers gather and create their own products if they wish," she continued. Parable Candle Company not only sells candles, soaps, lotions and bath bombs but, also, offers classes for people to take to make their own products.
Bumanglag makes all of her own products by hand, except for the small selection of jewelry she sells at the store.
"All the sales in the local businesses go straight back to support the community," Bumanglag said. "[Members of] the Old Town Orcutt Merchants Association work together, do fundraising for each other, support our local schools, then contribute to local events like the chalk festival and the car shows."
While bigger chains do create more jobs, customers and employees are just a number, she added.
"My favorite thing about being a small business in this community is seeing people come through our doors," she continued. "It's all your own fellow community members supporting you and your business."
Customer Barbara Hugie visited Parable for the third time on Saturday. Hugie, unlike thousands of people in the community, didn't participate in Black Friday shopping. Instead, she waited for Small Business Saturday to get some real shopping done for the holidays.
"I love supporting local brick-and-mortar stores," she said. "Small businesses are always competing against online retailers and large chains everywhere, but they're investing in our community, they're making local products and catering to us.
"We have to support them or they will go out of business," Hugie said. "My list for today is to hit all the small shops here, and buy Christmas gifts for friends especially those from out of the area who don't get to buy local items from my community."
Hugie said she was drawn to Parable Candle Company not just because of the beautifully-scented candles and soaps but because of the customer service, which Hugie said was integral to her shopping experience.
"There's definitely a different kind of quality, from not just the product but the customer service," Hugie said. "The first time I came in here, Elaine immediately came up to me and told me she could custom-make anything that I wanted.
"The products will be there [at bigger stores,] but the customer service is what differentiates them," Hugie added.
Customers Beth and Marvin Cross were across the street at Old Town Garden Center Living and Decor looking through plants, shrubs, small trees, law ornaments and the like.
The couple just moved from Hermosa Beach to Nipomo to get out of the hustle and bustle of living in a big city for the small-town experience.
"We had no idea what Small Business Saturday was until today," Beth said. "But I think it's great. We always work hard shopping local as much as we can."
Marvin agreed: "It's tougher to support small businesses in Los Angeles, so we're happy to have moved to a cute little town up here and check out all the local businesses."