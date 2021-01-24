William Blessing Nolan, Jr. was born and raised in a little Victorian-style cottage in Tennessee in 1916, and graduated from Vanderbilt University, where he was a classmate of Fanny Rose Shore, who went on to fame and changed her name to Dinah Shore. He later enrolled in Vanderbilt’s law school.
He practiced law until war clouds gathered, and contemplated joining the Navy. But the dean of Vanderbilt’s law school suggested he look into the FBI which was desperately short of manpower.
Nolan mailed his application in on Dec. 6, 1941 – the day before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. On Dec. 17 he received a note signed by Director Herbert Hoover requesting that he come to Memphis for extensive interviews.
On Feb. 3 of the following year, he received a telegram from Hoover offering him a position with his agency. The pay was $3,200 a year plus $5 a day for expenses. Not much, but it was more than he was making practicing law.
Rushed through extensive training, he took his first assignment at headquarters in Seattle, then was transferred to the Los Angeles office before making the move to Santa Maria.
Hoover ran a tight organization. When men went to work for “The Bureau,” they were quickly warned, “foul up once and you’re out!”
The FBI pretty much ran your life.
Each man filed daily reports accounting for virtually every minute of his time. He was on call 24 hours, and while on vacation he was required to stop at Western Union offices to check for messages.
Nolan served in the Seattle and Los Angeles offices until August of 1944 when he, as a Special Agent, was assigned to the lonely Santa Maria office, a territory which covered 150 miles of the California Central Coast and encompassed three military installations. He was the only agent in the only agency bounded on the south by Gaviota, on the north by Monterey County, on the east by Kern County and on the west by the Pacific Ocean. He was known to be often tracking about 50 cases at any given time - bank robberies, murder, prison escapes and more.
Because he was the only FBI agent on the Central Coast at the time, and worked a territory stretching from the Gaviota Pass to the northern limits of San Luis Obispo County, he needed some easy cases. A man can only do so much. He didn’t receive any help until 1959, when the agency sent him help – one man.
Nolan remembered everything in connection with his duties. During World War II, when three soldiers, confined in the stockade at Camp Cooke (now Vandenberg Air Force Base) slipped free and headed for home, they headed for Guadalupe where they’d be able to catch a train. By the time that they neared Guadalupe, though, they were worn out. Who knows how many miles they trudged through that country filled with rattlers? With no water and their feet covered in blisters, they had enough and, instead of trying to catch a train, they walked over to a farmhouse and gave themselves up. Enough was enough!
He liked to talk about the FBI’s long-time Director, J. Edgar Hoover, who was said not to ever spend a dime when a nickel would do.
Long after Nolan retired from the agency, he was a fountain of stories about the early FBI, when his office was an extra bedroom in his home.
“Mr. Hoover didn’t like to spend a lot of money,” he said. “He’d go to Congress for an appropriation and show that the money he’d collected from fines, savings and recoveries had exceeded the total amount spent for the operation.”
FBI agents drove low-priced Fords, Chevrolets and Plymouths without air conditioning and not even a commercial radio. When you were driving, you needed to think about your cases. Another form of “waste not – want not.”
There was plenty of ground to cover, including 100 or so miles of coastline to be protected from enemy landing. “We contacted people who lived as close to the coast as possible and asked them if they saw something suspicious, to be sure to contact us.”
“The calls about flashing lights being signals to ships," turned out to be just car lights, not signals.
While Nolan was responsible for intercepting saboteurs and working normal FBI investigations – forgeries, kidnappings, bank robberies - he also had jurisdiction at the government reservations of Camp Cooke and Camp Roberts on the Monterey County line.
Most of the residents of the stockades were men who had been absent without leave (AWOL). Some, like the trio in Guadalupe, stayed on the loose for only a few days. Nolan said that the rest were easy people to find. When they’d leave the camp, they’d head for home. Ordinarily, their families would be relatively cooperative.
Also under Nolan’s jurisdiction were prisoners of war, about 1,500 Germans at Camp Cooke and about the same number of Italians at Camp Roberts. They, too, had a tendency to stroll.
The Germans were the elite from Rommel’s army. “They were fenced in, but could tunnel out in 20 minutes. They really didn’t guard them that much.”
“They escaped because they were either bored, or wanted to see how the other half lived. But they were careful not to commit a crime. They’d catch a freight and head for Los Angeles, and by the time they were picked up or had turned themselves in, they could say that they had seen Hollywood.”
One POW, still wearing his prison’s garb with a large “P.W” painted on the back, roamed the streets of Hollywood for two days without attracting attention.
Finally, while speaking badly broken English, he turned himself in to a police officer. When the officer asked him why he was turning himself in, he had to turn around and show him his shirt with the big PW before he’d take him.
“I never talked to a single one that wanted to go back to Germany,” Nolan added. “They had already been in the war and had had enough.”
Nolan never worked completely alone. He could call on the military police for assistance on the bases, and local law enforcement officials also lent a hand. But at the time, he noted, Santa Maria had only a chief of police and eight men, plus four highway patrolmen, one deputy sheriff, a constable and justice of the peace.
The small-town atmosphere was not unlike his native Tennessee.
Each agent wore a snap-brim hat and carried a .38 caliber revolver in a hip holster under his conservative suit – no sports coats, loud ties or socks, nor moustaches, beards or long hair.
That was the image they wanted to convey. They wanted the men to look like businessmen. The first agent that they talk to is going to form an impression of the whole agency.
Nolan met Hoover only once, although his scrapbook contains numerous notes from the director, get-well wishes during an illness, congratulations at the birth of his children, personal thanks for closing a difficult case, etc.
The men at the Morro Bay Naval Station treated Nolan like the FBI boss, himself, when he visited the base commander during the war.
After Nolan showed the guard his identification, another sailor got into the car with him. On the way over the sailor said, “'we’ve heard a lot about you. I never thought that I’d get to meet you.’"
The treatment puzzled Nolan as well as the base commander, who was not accustomed to providing escorts for FBI agents.
When he called the gate and asked the guard what the last name logged in was, the guard answered, “J. Edgar Hoover, sir.”
The war ended, the camps disbanded, but Nolan’s stack of cases remained tall.
After retirement from the FBI in 1969, Nolan was employed by Martin Marietta Space Launch Systems at Vandenberg as assistant to the director, a position in which he was responsible for the management of classified security and supervisor of the Controlled Information Center.
In 1982 he was honored with the Martin Marietta Gold Medallion award for very special and significant contributions to space launch programs in the United States.
William Blessing Nolan, Jr. died April 17, 1998 and is buried with his wife, Margaret Barr Nolan, in the Santa Maria Cemetery.