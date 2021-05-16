The Maryknoll Sisters came to Guadalupe in June of 1942 with a general assignment of teaching Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic church, and carrying out various social service activities, as well as with the community’s medical needs, and lived in a convent at 1142 Guadalupe Street.
Through the 36 years that they lived here, they came and they went, with each sister, upon leaving for her next assignment, leaving her mark on the residents who were Catholics and those who were of other faiths. In short, the people thoroughly enjoyed the Maryknoll Sisters and loved them as the sisters loved them.
Both the church and convent are located in the northern-most outpost of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. Property north of the Santa Maria River is in the Monterey Diocese.
Much of their local outreach involved the entire community of Guadalupe, as well as the Santa Maria Valley and with families living at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Being involved with home visitation, they came to know the townspeople quite well.
Sister Rose Magdalen was a favorite of the young people, especially when she showed them how to make taffy. It wound up by being nothing short of a night of STICKY fun.
Then there was the time when the sisters arranged to borrow a flatbed truck and a portable organ to use as they loaded up most of the kids in town, and spent the night, with Shirley Boydstun at the organ, caroling up and down the streets of Guadalupe.
The convent included a chapel, where Mass was normally celebrated Saturday for the sisters and for others who wanted to join them, with the contents of the building belonging to the sisters, themselves, while the convent building belonged to the archdiocese.
As the old saying goes, though, nothing lasts forever.
Around Thanksgiving of 1976, the Maryknoll Sisters could scarcely believe their eyes when they received notice that their convent, in Guadalupe, was scheduled to be closed and that they would be moved to Monrovia where they would await further reassignments. Another sister, Sister Mary, was reassigned to Hawaii, leaving Sisters Eucharia, Bernadette and Gemma Maria to wait it out.
For the next six months, the Reverend Father William Appling of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church tried to do anything he could to either keep the sisters, or find another order that would carry on the work that they had begun.
The last three Maryknoll Sisters in Guadalupe expressed sadness to be leaving, and prayed that the Lord would work a blessing through their departure and send lay people to fill the upcoming void.
However, nothing worked. The sisters would be leaving.
The following June, the last of the three Maryknoll Sisters serving in Guadalupe had packed their bags and were, sadly, preparing to leave the town that they loved so much. The convent would later close.
Many of the city’s residents, both Catholic and non-Catholic, tried to take steps to prevent them from leaving.
Sister Eucharia, who had been in the order since 1935, had been in Guadalupe since 1972. Sister Bernadette had been with the order since 1930 and in Guadalupe since 1968. Sister Gemma Marie, a Maryknoll Sister since 1944, had been here since 1970.
“The problem,” explained Sister Eucharia, “is a shortage of sisters. Girls are doing other work now and we lack replacements.”
The order “has been shrinking gradually,” said Sister Bernadette. “We feel very bad about it, as we’ve gotten to know most of the people here and we like them very much. We wish we could stay.”
“We have been happy with the people,” stressed Sister Eucharia. She talked of how they could walk down the streets, waving to almost everyone, “and they’d wave back. People here have been very kind.”
The sisters discussed how travelers often came to their door for charity. “There really is no place in town to take care of needs like that,” remarked Sister Eucharia.
In addition, the order had helped an estimated 4,500 youngsters in Guadalupe to prepare for their first communion.
But Guadalupe’s people weren’t apt to forget the Maryknoll Sisters as they became an important part of Guadalupe’s religious and community life.
In 1977, the sisters left, and the Guadalupe community lost some of its best friends, thus ending what had been a short but happy association.