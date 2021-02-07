The heart and soul of Sister Janet’s ministry has always been to care for the poor. As Joyce Howerton, former mayor of Lompoc once said, “Her real gift is not merely to raise these issues in the public consciousness but to get something done about it.” In other words, she is, and always has been, the “voice of the voiceless.”
Janet Corcoran, the only child of Martin and Lillian Corcoran, was born in 1938 in Long Beach, California. She spent her freshman year at St. Anthony’s High School in Long Beach, and transferred to Pius X high school in Downey where she was a standout basketball player and team captain.
She got her first taste of nursing when she was only 15 years old when her mother took sick and died at the age of 39. She cared for her father during his long struggle with emphysema, until his death at the age of 66.
Working as a nurse’s aide during her high school years, she felt called to serve people through health care. She joined the Sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity in 1957, and committed herself to a life of ministry. She wanted to pursue nursing, but the St. Francis of Penance and Charity needed teachers.
She left Los Angeles in 1960 and moved to Santa Maria where she taught second and fourth grades at St. Mary’s School until 1962. She was then assigned to St. Francis Elementary School in Sacramento where she stayed for five years.
After convincing the convent officials that she wanted to go to college, they brought her back and she enrolled in classes at Compton College. She later enrolled at the California State University at Dominguez Hills, eventually earning her master’s degree in behavioral science with an emphasis on gerontology.
Sister Janet’s thesis was a book that she wrote about the lack of preparation for death and dying in the United States. “We’re a very death-denying society,” she said. The Title of her book? “Don’t be Caught Dead, Plan Ahead.”
While attending college and caring for her sick father, she worked part time at St. Francis Hospital in Lynwood as a discharge planner and social worker. She also served as vice president.
In 1980 she was called by the Sisters to go to Santa Maria to serve at Marian Region Medical Center. During her time at Marian, Sister Janet became vice president and worked in that capacity until she retired in 2014.
A deeply compassionate person, she comforted dying patients and personally felt the trauma and pain of the families as they lost their loved ones. She was somewhat dismayed when her advancement into more administrative roles of health care took her away from being personally involved with terminally ill patients and their families.
By any definition, Sister Janet has excelled in the health care field.
When she returned to Santa Maria in 1980, Sister Janet assumed a different role of healing people. Part of that role meant staying attentive to employee’s needs and making grant money available to those who faced financial hardships.
Noting that Marian considers its employees to be part of an extended family, she added that “The goal is for them to be there for one another as I’d want them to be there for me.”
Sister Janet served as vice president at Marian Hospital until she retired. However, she still sits on the board of directors for Catholic Charities and various other charitable organizations.
Still continuing to seek to enhance health care from a Christian perspective, she says that, “each sister, as a follower of Christ and St. Francis, seeks to reach out and be present to people.”