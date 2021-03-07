The Santa Maria Inn was the epitome of fine lodging.
The two-storied rambling structure surrounded by trees, shrubs, vines and plants with perpetual sunshine shimmering through the flower-filled windows, great logs burning in smokeless fire places, comfortable chairs and tables covered with periodicals, and the owner’s extensive collection of antiques placed here and there throughout the building, food fit for a king, plus an overall atmosphere of serenity, peace and goodwill brought guests back to the inn time and time again.
This was the product of Frank McCoy, the founder of the Santa Maria Inn.
In the early days of the inn, when an automobile trip between Los Angeles and San Francisco was a good two-day journey, the Santa Maria Inn was a popular stopping-off place. Word spread quickly and soon the Santa Maria Inn began to attract the elite and well-known from throughout the world.
None of this happened by accident. McCoy was a man who had a special knack of making people feel special by personally greeting everyone in the lobby. Being understandably proud of his flowers, he sometimes presented his guests with gifts of potted plants.
McCoy was special. The genuine love and respect for his employees created a feeling of bonding within the inn, resulting in some of his employees staying with him for many years. He had special quarters on the grounds where his employees lived. The six bellboys lived in one cottage and the waitresses lived in two other quarters.
Mizzel Funk began working at the inn in 1927 as a bellboy and became the first manager of the Tap Room when it opened in 1941. He finally left the inn in 1963 and began working for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Funk, the six bellboys had the responsibility of cleaning the rooms where everything was removed and thoroughly cleaned before it was put back in “apple pie” order. Each bellboy was expected to clean six rooms a day.
The same six bellboys also registered guests at night and hopped on their bicycles to deliver telegrams. Employees worked seven days a week but were allowed to take Sunday afternoons off, provided that they came back in time for the dinner hours.
Two men took care of McCoy’s 3-acre flower garden, located where the Santa Barbara County Fairgrounds are now located.
Mrs. Ruftree of Carmel took care of McCoy’s “Wildflowers of California” garden located across the street from the inn in the old parking lot of the Santa Maria Club, a labor of love which she did until 1953.
Fred Pimentel came to Santa Maria from the Azores in 1898 and went to work at the inn while still in high school. After graduating in 1920 he continued to work at the inn where McCoy treated him like a son. Pimentel worked at the inn until 1950 when he moved across the street to the Santa Maria Men’s Club where he worked until he retired. McCoy had a great deal of respect and admiration for Pimentel, whose ideas for running the inn seemed to echo his own.
When McCoy purchased Santa Barbara’s resort hotel, El Encanto in 1938, he brought Pimental with him to serve as general manager. Five years later, after McCoy sold El Encanto and returned to Santa Maria, Pimental came back with him to serve as general manager of the Santa Maria Inn, a position that the man held until he resigned in 1951, two years after McCoy’s death.
Pimental’s uncanny memory served the inn well, as he could meet a guest and later call the guest by name, no matter how many years had passed since the two had first met.
While in service to McCoy, Pimental maintained rooms upstairs for his wife, Minnie and their daughter, Adrienne. Having been brought home from the hospital directly to the inn, Adrienne literally grew up at the inn.
McCoy took a grandfatherly interest in the child and encouraged her to read by always presenting her with books. He was pleased by her good report cards and later was a great influence in her deciding to complete her education at Occidental College in Eagle Rock.
Although Adrienne never officially worked at the inn, in order to relieve boredom she sometimes tried to help out. However, the bellboys referred to her as an impediment to progress.
On Christmas Eve, when Pimental would don a Santa Claus suit and make an appearance at the inn, McCoy would take little Adrienne by the hand and say, “Come Adrienne. Let’s go see Santa.” When Pimental called out, “Merry Christmas,” McCoy was about as ecstatic as the little girl. However, McCoy’s bubble was burst when the little girl, in recognizing her father’s Portuguese accent said, “That sounds like my daddy.” McCoy was crestfallen and Christmas at the inn was never quite the same.
On Adrienne’s 12th birthday, McCoy presented her with an antique hope chest, one of his collection of four. These “baules,” or leather chests, were popular between 1820 and 1850 and were treasured possessions of the Domingues, Del Valle and Sepulveda families who used them to store their fineries.
Later, Adrienne had the chest lined with cedar by Gaylord Jones, Santa Maria’s master wood worker.
McCoy’s master chef, Yen Gin, who had been trained in San Francisco, came to the inn in the early days, bringing with him an entourage of eight male family members who McCoy housed in one of his cottages on the grounds.
On special Chinese holidays Minnie Pimental made batches of her special chocolate fudge made with real cream and presented the packages of delicacies to all of the Chinese workers. The men never forgot her.
Whenever any one of the Gins visited China, Los Angeles or San Francisco, he’d bring her back a special gift of a beautiful Chinese bowl, telling her “you keep this. It’s very valuble (sic).” Minnie’s collection of these beautifully decorated bowls of every size rivaled that of any serious collector.
Adrienne, who was about 17 years old when McCoy took the family to El Encanto in Santa Barbara, went on to Occidental College where she majored in education. After graduation she returned to Santa Maria where she taught at the Cook Street School, and later married Gordon Tucker.
McCoy, who made a point of personally meeting every guest, made picture postcards from the various photos that he had taken of the dining room and gardens, and as a shrewd advertising strategy, sent these cards out to former guests at Christmas. When these former guests returned many years later, they never failed to mention how pleased they were to have received these special postcards from the inn.
When the Depression came years later and money was scarce, times became tough. McCoy assured the help that he wouldn’t let anyone go, but he might have to cut some wages, “but we’ll iron this out,” he said.
In 1936, the oil boom came and the rooms at the inn were once again filled to capacity. Later, World War II brought in more people. An oil discovery in Cuyama brought even more people, thus beginning a new chapter in the saga of the Santa Maria Inn, Santa Maria’s inn of distinction.