April 12, 1875: The Central City town site was formally recorded. The town site was laid out with 40 acres from the quarter sections of Rudolph Cook, Isaac Fesler, Isaac Miller and John Thornburgh. The community was designated as Central City.
April 15, 1882: The entire town turned out to celebrate the driving of the last spike into the track connecting Santa Maria with San Luis Obispo and Port Harford. For the first time, farmers would be able to get their produce to the big markets.
April 22, 1882: H. J. Laughlin and S. Clevenger published the first edition of the Santa Maria Times. The Times building was located in the T. A. Jones building just south of the post office.
April 18, 1890: Lucas Hall, a 2-story frame building located on Pine Street, between Main and Church Streets, first opened its doors to the public.
April 28, 1897: St Peter's Episcopal Church held its first service at the Christian Church. The church didn't have a building of its own until 1932.
April 3, 1907: Natural gas was turned on in the city’s distributing system. By the end of the month, the system was supplying 30 customers (with most of them living in fear that the gas would fail any minute, leaving them all stuck with useless appliances).
April 1916: Pacific Telephone and Home Telephone merged under the name of Santa Barbara Telephone Company.
April 1932: Councilman Marion Rice was unanimously elected mayor of Santa Maria by the Board of City Councilmen, succeeding Arthur Fugler, who had held the position since 1924. Rice served as Mayor until 1946.
April 18, 1932: A new coast airline, between Los Angeles and San Francisco, started operation with the first north bound plane of Coast Airway, Inc. landing at Hancock Field at 11:45 a.m., and taking off for San Francisco 5 minutes later. The single-motored plane could carry three passengers in addition to the pilot.
April 28, 1932: John Paulsen was one of three boys who left for Los Angeles to participate in the dedication of the new Olympic Games swimming pool.
April 25, 1933: It was announced that Western Gulf Company's Bradley #1 Wildcat oil well, located southeast of Santa Maria, was the deepest man-made hole in the United States at 10,296 feet.
April 13, 1940: Santa Maria's first super market, Bert Rosenblum's Bert's Food Market, opened at 301 South Broadway. The store was later sold to Roy Gallison and Charles Felmlee, and was demolished in 1988 to make room for the West Side Mall.
April 29, 1942: Having been given 72 hours to gather together everything that they could carry, Guadalupe Japanese families were boarded onto buses and taken to temporary quarters at the Tulare Fairgrounds Assembly Center. The following day Japanese people in Santa Maria assembled at Christ United Methodist Church and were taken to the same place. The following August both groups were taken by train to the internment camp in Gila River, Arizona.
April 2, 1944: The Hancock College School of Aeronautics received official confirmation from the War Department that on or about June 27, 1944, the government would be terminating its contract with the school.
April 7, 1946: The Santa Maria Airbase newspaper, “The Bombsighter,” was first published.
April 19, 1948: Elk's Field, the city's new baseball park, was dedicated, with the city’s mayor, Alfred Roemer throwing out the first ball. In the season's opening game, the Indians beat the Los Angeles Bank of America team by a score of 11-1.
April 15, 1949: Santa Maria Times celebrated 31 years as a daily newspaper.
April 26, 1951: Philip M. Herardo died of wounds received in South Korea on February 13, 1951. Herardo was the first of the Korean evacuees to die at the Camp Cooke Hospital.
April 17, 1962: Curtis Tunnell ended his Santa Maria City Council career to begin actively campaigning for election as 5th District Supervisor in the June 8th primary elections.
April 19, 1966: George Hobbs, Jr., was named Mayor of the city of Santa Maria by his fellow council members.
April 1967: Ground was broken on Alvin Street for the new Temple Beth-El.
April 1967: Central Plaza, formerly known as Whiskey Row, was dedicated at the corner of North Broadway and East Main Streets.
April 25, 1968: Realtor John Ruffoni announced that he'd purchased the Bradley Hotel from members of the pioneer Bradley family for $200,000.
April 1970: Fireman William Alvin Newton was killed in the Bradley Hotel fire. The hotel was built in 1888 at the southeast corner of Main and Broadway streets.
April 1974: The Allan Hancock College choir, under the direction of Glenn Montague, became the first community college choir in the United States to perform behind the Iron Curtain, in Romania.
April 3, 1980: After 60 years, the Santa Maria Club, "the place to go in Santa Maria," closed its doors for the last time.
April 1, 1982: Martin V. Smith re-opened the Santa Maria Inn with Victor Mazzorati, “Prime Minister of South Broadway” serving as the new General Manager.
April 1993: Jim May was elected president of the county-wide mission council of the Boy Scouts of America.
April 9, 1993: Bryn Smith, 1973 Santa Maria Union High School graduate, pitched the first game in the newly-built Mile High Stadium in Colorado.
April 27, 1993: Nipomo received a $900,000 grant to build a new library.
April 19, 1994: The historic bell at Camino School was designated as an object of historical merit by the city manager’s office.
April 19, 1994: The Coca Cola building at Jones and McClelland was designated by the city manager’s office as an object of historical merit.
April 28, 1995: Santa Maria Beautiful Memorial Rose Garden in Central Park’s Plaza was dedicated.
April 2001: Dana Adobe became a state historical Landmark.
April 10, 2004: David Amido, Rob Buchanan, John Rubcic and Karen Smolley Texeira were inducted into the Righetti Warrior Booster Club’s Hall of Fame.
April 20, 2004: St. Joseph’s High School senior Ryan McConnell signed a letter of intent to attend Sacramento State University in September on a full golf scholarship.