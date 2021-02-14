Bruno Zemaitis was born in Minden, West Virginia, a company town owned by the New River and Pocahontas Coal Company, and was delivered by the company doctor. In 1934, when the country was in the throes of a deep depression, he rode the rails to California looking for work. After working as a cement mason in the Los Angeles area for 12 years, he moved to Santa Maria.

In 1947 he purchased Merchant’s Patrol Service from the former Santa Maria Police captain, Frank McCaslin for $500. In addition to a small down payment, he obtained a loan for the remaining balance in the form of a handshake with the then vice president and manager of the Bank of America in Santa Maria, Frank Shields.

Within a year, Zemaitis changed the name of the company from Merchant’s Patrol to Overland Investigation Bureau, and, although he worked mostly from home, he also had a dedicated office at 325 West El Camino where he and his wife, Beth, built the business into one of the staples of the Central Coast. Yes, Beth was his able right hand “man” at every turn.

He worked closely with local law enforcement in the 1950s and was deputized by sheriffs in both San Luis and Santa Barbara counties, and was familiar with much of the activity between Arroyo Grande and Guadalupe.

In December of 1950, Zemaitis shot Benny James, a career criminal who was suspected, and confirmed to have traveled down the coast, burglarizing high school safes. He would read about a big Saturday night game, and then break into the school’s safe the next night, knowing that it contained the receipts of the night before. Nothing was safe as, in addition to stealing cash (as little as $42 and as much as the low thousands), he stole movie cameras, projectors, film, binoculars, tools and, in one case, a hammer.

The criminal career of Benny James began in 1934 when he was first arrested for a school-house burglary in Placer County, and he wound up spending six months in the county jail. It went down hill from there. During the following years he broke into more than 14 schools.

In each case, James’ modus operandi was pretty much the same in that he would knock off the combination knob of the school’s safe, drill a hole between the knob and the handle, and drive a long punch into the door, springing the locking mechanism and enabling him to open the safe.

Since he plied his trade in such places as Lafayette, Marysville, Hanford, Jackson, Livermore, Pleasanton, Sebastopol, Yuba City, San Leandro and others, and had served time in most of their jails, the authorities knew who they were looking for, but didn’t have a clue as to where he could be found.

This all changed in December of 1950 when Bruno Zemaitis, under contract to patrol the high school, was walking in front of the Ethyl Pope Auditorium when a man came out a side door. When Zemaitis asked him what he was doing, and he replied that was “cleaning up.” Zemaitis thought that this was suspicious and was going to handcuff him, then deliver him to the police.

However, when Zemaitis tried to cuff him, the man bolted and took a swing at Zemaitis, and then jumped behind bushes on the north side of the auditorium.

Zemaitis ordered the man (Benny James) to come out of the bushes, and when he didn’t come out, Zemaitis fired a second warning shot, wounding him. James then ran off west on Morrison, then turned north on Pine, behind the Santa Maria Inn.

Zemaitis chased him on foot and fired a second warning shot. This one went through the window at the Santa Maria Inn.

James, hearing the shot, stopped, turned around and charged Zemaitis, who then fired another shot, hitting James in the head, mortally wounding him.

During the altercation, Zemaitis noted that the man had dropped an object into the bushes bordering the high school building.

When both the Santa Maria Police Department and representatives of the sheriff’s office came to investigate the scene, they came across rooms which had apparently been ransacked. In addition, the investigating officers found a kit of burglar tools lying in the bushes where it had been dropped by the suspect when he had earlier been accosted by Zemaitis. Included in the bag were high-speed drills, drift punches, screw drivers, a jack hammer, plus several flashlights and an electric drill.

In searching the surrounding area, they found a 1942 Chevrolet sedan, registered to Benjamin J. James, which had been parked some distance away from the school. Keys found on James’ body were used to open the door. In addition to James’ personal effects, and a foot-locker filed with photographic equipment, it also contained papers that showed that during his last prison term, James had kept a record of newspaper stories describing school burglaries.

The Coroner’s inquest ruled the killing to be justifiable homicide as Zemaitis was acting in self-defense.

In 1947, the infamous Black Dahlia case took place when Betty Short was murdered in Los Angeles. She had worked for a time at Camp Cooke (now Vandenberg AFB) during World War II, and Bruno Zemaitis was involved in the investigation when it was felt that someone from Santa Maria had been involved in the crime.

According to the records of Zemaitis, Short had spent considerable time at the Snappy Lunch Diner, located at the corner of Broadway and Cook streets in Santa Maria. According to Bruno’s wife, who worked at Snappy Lunch at the time, the woman had shoulder-length jet black hair, the color of which was set off by the red flower that she always wore.

She must have been a beauty as everyone would stop talking whenever she walked in the door after a night on the town. Her alabaster skin color and her light blue eyes contrasted with her black hair. Because of the circumstances of her death, the case became sensational and she was given the name “Black Dahlia.” Her death remains one of Los Angeles’ oldest unsolved murders.

During the 1960s, Overland was instrumental in providing security for the Pacific Telephone Company during a long and contentious labor strike. During this time, largely because of the efforts of Overland, telephone service in this area remained intact.

Zemaitis attended night school at Long Beach College, learning everything there was to know about the study and operation of the Polygraph Lie Detector. He made a point of telling me, when I met him a few years before he passed, of how proud he was of having been one of the first non-law enforcement individuals in California to receive this type of training.

After having lived in the Monterey County area for 17 years, Bruno’s middle son, Edward (also known as “Jim”), returned to Santa Maria to help his folks in the operation and management of Overland. With Jim’s background in business management, construction, real-estate sales and property management, it’s understandable why his father was happy to have him join his business.

Bruno Zemaitis was actively involved in fraternal groups in Santa Maria and was a founding member of the California Association of Licensed Investigators. CALI, with members located around the globe, is the largest organization of professional private investigators in the world.

In describing his father, Jim once reminded me of an early 1950 TV program, Boston Blackie, which had an interesting story line about a private investigator working on the edge of the law. Blackie wore a pencil-thin moustache, “something my father often wore.” Blackie also had a dog. Although Bruno had cats, later, when his four children came along, he added a dog.

After Bruno died in Santa Maria in November of 2004, his son, Jim, purchased the security business from his father’s estate, and altered the name from Overland Investigation Bureau to Overland Security Services. The following January, Jim moved the office to the Stowell Center Plaza.

Both Bruno Joseph and Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Zemaitis are buried in the Santa Maria Cemetery.