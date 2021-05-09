The Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Guadalupe, the most northern and western in the archdiocese, was blessed and dedicated on March 14, 1959, by his Eminence James Francis Cardinal McIntyre.
At the time of its dedication, the new church served as one of the oldest Catholic communities in the archdiocese, and offered marked contrast to the little frame chapel built more than 63 (now 156) years before. It was attended, for many years, from Santa Ynez and later, from Santa Maria.
In 1913, Rev. M. Cordeiro was appointed resident pastor. His successor, Rev. Father Abrantes, built the rectory.
With the community being mostly Catholic in composition, Father McNally, who was later transferred to Oakland, began building a church in 1875, the first Catholic edifice built after the Franciscan missions. Father Lynch, from Arroyo Grande, though, is credited for having built the first church in Guadalupe.
In addition to the furniture and vestments being salvaged from the ruins of the old La Purisima Mission, the church had two distinctive towers which could be seen for miles. The church was christened, “St. Isidor,” the patron saint of agriculture as well as the patron saint of Portugal. Its name was changed to Our Lady of Guadalupe in the early 1900s.
At the time of blessing and dedication, the old rectory was still standing behind the new building and was converted to religion classrooms where more than 700 public school children received religious instructions each week from the Maryknoll Sisters from their convent at 1142 Guadalupe Street.
Father Anthony Cambra, pastor, was the celebrant of the solemn dedication Mass, and was assisted by Father Anel Beta of Pomona, as deacon, and Father Ramon Soriano, of Los Angeles, sub-deacon.
Father Joseph Cervera, pastor of Our Lady of Talpa Church in Los Angeles, preached the dedication sermon.
The new church is a California-contemporary style, stucco church seating 500 persons.
An old picture of Our Lady of Guadalupe, said to have belonged to Bishop Garcia-Diego, first Bishop of California, was enshrined above the main altar of the old church for many years. A special side chapel was provided for this cherished picture in the new church.
Above the white and green marble altar is a large crucifix from Spain. This and statues of Our Lady of Fatima, Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Joseph and St. Anthony had been retained from the old church.
The Maryknoll Sisters, in addition to also doing social work, also conducted religious classes at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
With the Maryknoll Sisters taking such an active part in the community, and taking an interest in everyone, regardless of religion, they were loved by all.
It was, indeed, bad news when, in May of 1977 the Santa Maria Times reported that the Sisters would be leaving the area the following June.