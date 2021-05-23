The suspense was over. Santa Maria’s part in the 1932 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles had been accomplished and, although John Paulsen didn’t win any prizes, he was the toast of the town. Mainly, it was said, because he was the one contestant among many who didn’t have any alibis for his loss.
“They just swam a bit too fast for me,” is all he most likely reported.
As his many fans said, “He’s 18 years old now, and he competed as one of the youngest swimmers on the American squad. If he is the 4th best breast stroke swimmer in America today, in four years (1936), he should be world class.”
The 1932 Summer Olympic games ran from July 30 to August 14, and only about 300 athletes representing 37 countries competed.
Reactions of the people waiting to hear the results of Paulsen’s swim varied. However, everyone was anxious to hear. The calls started coming in to the newspaper office at 3 o’clock and by 4:30 people began to suspect that The Times was holding out on them. However, the race wasn’t scheduled to begin until 4:30 p.m. and at 4:35, the first telegram came through from the United Press.
It was shocking to read that Paulsen had wound up in fourth place.
The phone at The Times office rang continuously until the office closed, at 6 p.m.
E. L. Peterson, publisher of the Daily Times, who saw the race from the stadium press box, reported that Yoshiyuko Tsuruta, from Japan, had won the 200-meter breaststroke and that Paulsen had come in fourth. His time was 3 minutes flat.
Then came the United Press data on the lives of each swimmer and finally Coach Paul Nelson‘s report of the event. He said that Paulsen had made a good showing and that lots of Santa Maria people were there, among the 10,000 spectators, to cheer him on.
The main reason for the Santa Marians interest in the games was that one of their own boys was a contestant. Paulsen, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Paulsen, of this city, had been captain of the Santa Maria Union High School’s swimming team for the past two years.
Never, in recent competition, had Paulsen dropped below the 3-minute mark, but he had no alibi to offer, and was the first to congratulate the victors.
The Japanese didn't stop there. Before the games ended, they had smashed all previous Olympic records.
Back home in Santa Maria, Paulsen told one of the reporters for “The Breeze,” Santa Maria Union High School’s newspaper, that “It felt good to go and better to be back.”
Paulsen went on to describe his living conditions. Since he was made a member of the Olympic team, he moved into the Olympic Village, where he stayed during the entire Olympic games, mingling with all of the great athletes of the world. The cottages in which he lived had two rooms and two fellows were assigned to each room. The meals were served cafeteria style and each person was allowed to eat whatever he wanted, with each athlete looking after his own training diet.
“There was entertainment at the village almost every night, such as moving pictures, vaudeville and boxing.” However, Paulsen spent most of his spare time watching the other athletes perform.
In trying to write something about John in the late-2000s, I found a John Paulsen listed in the phone book in San Ramon, so I called that number. When a man answered the phone, I asked, “Mr. Paulsen, did you ever live in Santa Maria?” The man seemed to catch has breath, and answered, “Why, yes.”
Since he seemed to be very cooperative, I explained that I was trying to write a column about him. As we ended the conversation, he asked me questions about the people that he remembered in Santa Maria, such as Betty Scott, Glenn Roemer, Bob Rivers and others.
During the course of our later conversations, I once called him, “Johnny.” With that, he interrupted me and asked that I “please not call me Johnny. My name is John.” I only called him "Johnny" as that was the name used in all of the newspaper articles that I had read about him. I never called him “Johnny” again.
Then came the time that I couldn’t reach him as the number had been disconnected. John Paulsen had died June 5, 2011, at the age of 97.