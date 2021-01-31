February, 1870: One hundred and fifty one years ago, the Pleasant Valley School held its first class, with 15 students in attendance.
Feb. 8, 1906: One hundred and fifteen years ago, Buena Vista Park was dedicated.
Feb.11, 1906: The cornerstone was placed for Santa Maria's first Catholic Church (St. Mary of the Assumption) at Cypress and Miller.
February 1908: One hundred and thirteen years ago, the Santa Maria Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie #1745, was chartered with 146 members signing the document.
Feb. 23, 1911: One hundred and ten years ago, Mary Paulding graduated from nurses training at General Hospital in Los Angeles and returned to Santa Maria where she went out on house calls with her father, Dr. Ormond Paulding.
February 1913: One hundred and eight years ago, the bridge connecting Guadalupe with Oso Flaco opened.
Feb. 17, 1917: One hundred and four years ago, The Santa Maria Times announced that a list of men available for military service would soon be announced. The following week, about 35 local men answered the call to duty and left for Santa Barbara with transportation being provided by local automobile owners.
Feb. 16, 1920: One hundred and one years ago, the A to Z Club was formed at Hart’s Hall.
Feb. 10, 1921: One hundred years ago, Ethel Pope’s third year English class turned out the first edition of “The Breeze.”
February, 1925: Ninety six years ago, Capt. G. Allan Hancock purchased the Santa Maria Railroad, which was in receivership, at a court-ordered sale held on the steps of the courthouse.
Feb. 16, 1926: Ninety five years ago, the call letters of the broadcasting station of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad were changed from KFXC to KSMR.
Feb. 2, 1927: Ninety four years ago, when work was completed for an Elks Lodge in Santa Maria, 100 Elks called for a club charter.
Feb. 11, 1927: Commercial National Bank of Santa Maria, which was organized in 1926, was sold to Liberty Bank of America.
Feb. 13, 1929: Ninety two years ago, the Santa Maria Valley Athletics Club was formed.
Feb. 15, 1929: State officials lauded Santa Maria grammar schools as the best in California.
Feb. 12, 1930: Ninety one years ago, Guadalupe Post #371 of the American Legion was chartered.
Feb. 6, 1931: Ninety years ago, an announcement was made that Gold Star Mothers of American soldiers killed during World War I were scheduled to visit the grave sites of their sons. Corp. Marshall N. Braden is buried in the OISE-AISNE Cemetery in France.
Feb. 22, 1932: Eight nine years ago, Washington Memorial Grove was dedicated to pay honor to the 200th birthday of the first president of the United States. Washington Grove was renamed Waller Park, commemorating Lionel Waller’s death in 1941.
Feb. 23, 1932: The Santa Maria Opera Association presented the 4-part opera, ‘Carmen” at the high school auditorium, with Julia Beeson Smith playing the part of Carmen and tenor Morton Scott playing the part of Don Jose.
February 1933: Eighty eight years ago, the Japanese Association donated 50 cherry trees to the George Washington Memorial Grove, hoping these trees would symbolize the goodwill and everlasting friendship between the two cultures.
Feb. 20, 1935: Eighty six years ago, construction began on the Veterans Memorial Cultural building.
February 1942: Seventy nine years ago, the Santa Maria Army Air Base was activated.
February 1942: The Santa Maria Chapter of the American Red Cross and Motor Corps was established.
Feb. 9, 1942: As part of a wartime effort to preserve resources, Daylight Savings Time began.
Feb. 18, 1942: The FBI rounded up certain Japanese in the valley and sent them to the Poston Relocation Center. Those remaining were taken to the Tulare Assembly Center and then to the Gila River Relocation Center in Arizona.
Feb. 23, 1942: A Japanese submarine fired on (and missed) the Elwood oil plant near Gaviota.
Feb. 2, 1945: Seventy six years ago, The Times announced that paper bags would no longer be available. “Wrap only what is necessary for sanitary reasons”.
Feb. 1, 1946: Seventy five years ago, Camp Cooke was placed on inactive status. Property was leased for agriculture and grazing.
Feb. 28, 1951: Seventy years ago, Camp Cooke reopened. Announcement was made that the camp would be receiving Korean War veterans in its current 1,000 bed capacity. The capacity was expected to soon expand to 1,750 beds.
Feb. 1, 1953: Sixty eight years ago, Camp Cooke was again inactivated.
Feb. 2, 1953: The old Olive School and land was sold to the Sisquoc Grange for $1,300.
Feb. 22, 1959: Sixty two years ago, Jose Manuel Guizar, born Jan. 10, was the first baby to be baptized in the new Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Guadalupe.
Feb. 28, 1959: The world's first polar man-made orbiting satellite, the Discoverer 1, lifted off into space at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Feb. 11, 1960: Sixty one years ago, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at 1072 Olivera Street in Guadalupe for a new Buddhist Church. Dedication of the new church was held the following October,
Feb. 12, 1962: Fifty nine years ago, Fesler School was dedicated to Isaac Fesler.
Feb. 1, 1963: Fifty eight years ago, “Santa Maria Beautiful” was founded, with Ethel May Dorsey serving as founding president.
Feb. 17, 1964: Fifty seven years ago, the geranium was officially recognized as Santa Maria’s city flower.
Feb. 25, 1969: Fifty two years ago, Twitchell Dam flood gates were opened for the first time in the history of the 10-year-old dam.
Feb. 28, 1970: Fifty one years ago, the Betteravia Post Office closed.
Feb. 9, 1976: Forty five years ago, the Rubel building, located on the corner of Broadway and Cypress, was torn down.
Feb. 1, 1980: Forty one years ago, after spending over a million dollars to renovate the place, the Santa Maria Inn's owner, Henry R. Smith, announced that the Inn was ready to re-open.
February 1991: Thirty years ago, the Chapel on the corner of Tefft and Thompson, the original St. Joseph's Catholic Church (built in 1898), opened as the Victorian Bells Wedding Chapel.
Feb. 22, 1992: Twenty-nine years ago, the Masonic Temple, located in the 100 block of South Broadway, was dedicated as City Landmark #10.
February 1998: Twenty-three years ago, Robin Ventura, 1985 Righetti High School graduate, was inducted into the Oklahoma State University’s Hall of Fame.