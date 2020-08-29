'Shining examples': Stalling, Jordan claim top honors from Lompoc Chamber

Lompoc resident Devika Stalling said she had been having an otherwise unremarkable mid-August day when she received an unexpected phone call from Amber Wilson, the president and CEO of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Stalling, the director of the United Way’s Boys and Girls Club in Lompoc, picked up, unsure of what assistance Wilson might need but willing to help in whatever way she could. Looking back on it, Stalling acknowledged that she wasn’t prepared for what Wilson was about to tell her.

In a change from tradition that was forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilson was reaching out on behalf of the Chamber to inform Stalling that she had been selected as the Lompoc Valley’s 2020 Woman of the Year.

“I was very shocked, very blown away and I instantly started crying,” Stalling said this week, shortly after her selection was made public. “I was just very overwhelmed. I don’t really do well with attention on myself, so it was like my nerves were kinda racked.”

It didn’t take long for her to realize, she said, just how big of an impact the honor could have.

Joining Stalling as a top honoree was Lompoc Vision publisher Victor Jordan, who also expressed surprise over learning that he had been picked as this year’s Man of the Year.

Their combined selections marked the first time that two Black recipients were chosen for the awards in the same year, and that fact — particularly in a year that has been headlined as much by public discussions of racism as the ongoing public health ordeal — was not lost on either of them.