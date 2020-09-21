You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff's officials investigate drowning death of 30-year-old woman at Cachuma Lake
alert top story
Santa Barbara County

Sheriff's officials investigate drowning death of 30-year-old woman at Cachuma Lake

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a 30-year-old woman who drowned Sunday near Bradbury Dam at Cachuma Lake.

The identity of the woman has yet to be released as officials still are notifying next of kin, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick, who added the death is not considered suspicious. 

County firefighters received a call from a group of visitors to the lake shortly after 5 p.m. reporting that a member of their group was missing and possibly in the water, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli. 

Two Santa Barbara County fire engine companies, air support, water rescue, a battalion chief, CalSTAR and sheriff's deputies responded to the scene. 

While searching for the woman, a County Fire captain located her in approximately 20 feet of water, according to Bertucelli.

The woman was brought to the surface, where emergency personnel performed life-saving measures but weren't successful. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

0
0
0
8
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News