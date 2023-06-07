The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Bureau released the identities of the three people killed in a head-on collision near Lompoc Tuesday morning.
The office said Adelina Cortez Olea, 48, Zeferino Chavez Martinez, 47, and 18-year-old Rosalva Chavez Cortez, all from Santa Maria, were killed when the 2008 Kia sedan they were traveling in drifted into the opposite lane and collided with a 2017 Chevrolet pickup on Highway 1 near Lompoc.
The accident occurred south of Constellation Road when, according to preliminary evidence from the California Highway Patrol, the Kia was traveling southbound on Highway 1 and drifted left into the northbound lanes and collided with the Chevrolet, according to Michael Griffith, an officer with the CHP's Buellton Area Office.
Subsequently, the front of the Chevrolet collided with the left side of the Kia in the northbound lane and the male driver and his two female passengers were killed in the crash, Griffith said.
Two people traveling in the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries and were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria via ambulance. The two in the Chevrolet, driver Isidro Galvez, 52, and passenger Erid Ortega, 19, are residents of Lompoc.
Emergency personnel were called to the scene around 5:55 a.m. Tuesday and the northbound lanes of Highway were closed while the accident was under investigation. The weather was listed as cloudy and foggy at the time of the crash.
Griffith said it does not appear alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash and the collision was under investigation.
Anyone with information on the crash can contact Officer Hinojosa with the CHP's Buellton Area Office at (805) 688-5551.