New information released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Friday about a fatal March 25 shooting at Melody Market in Orcutt, details the development of events.

Just before 8 p.m., two vehicles with four occupants in each vehicle, arrived separately at Melody Market, according to the Sheriff's Office. One of the occupants of the vehicles was 19-year-old Jose Manuel Reyes Rios of Santa Maria.

Moments later, an off-duty Santa Maria Police officer arrived in his personal vehicle with his family, according to the Sheriff's Office. A fourth vehicle, with a woman and her two children also arrived at the market.

This short video clip from the Melody Market security cameras released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reportedly shows Jose Manuel Reyes Rios, who is wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, during his first round of shooting. Shown are the seconds just before the off-duty officer intervened in the incident.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the video has been shortened from its entire length to give the public a brief idea of the scene without compromising the ongoing investigation.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

