Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of Pride flags in the Los Olivos area and requesting the public’s assistance with any suspect information or video footage, spokeswoman Raquel Zick said Friday.

On Thursday, at approximately 10:26 a.m., deputies responded to the 2800 block of Grand Avenue in Los Olivos for a report of the theft of a flag that had occurred in the preceding 18 hours, Zick said.

Deputies learned that a Pride flag had been stolen from a pole in front of the business after closing time the prior day.

