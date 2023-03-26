The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office is investigating a fatal shooting that involved an off-duty Santa Maria police officer Saturday night.

The shooting occurred outside the Melody Market in Orcutt. Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting at 8:01 p.m. Saturday night at 130 E. Foster Road.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Lt. Jarrett Morris said deputies discovered what they termed a suspect, who was pronounced dead on scene.

