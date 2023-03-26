The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office is investigating a fatal shooting that involved an off-duty Santa Maria police officer Saturday night.
The shooting occurred outside the Melody Market in Orcutt. Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting at 8:01 p.m. Saturday night at 130 E. Foster Road.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Lt. Jarrett Morris said deputies discovered what they termed a suspect, who was pronounced dead on scene.
Morris said deputies discovered an off-duty Santa Maria Police Department officer was on the scene and involved in the shooting. Morris said no suspects were outstanding and the Sheriff’s Office is conducting the criminal investigation.
Morris said the suspect's identity will be released as soon as it becomes available. Additionally, the identity of the Santa Maria Police Department Officer will be released at a later date, Morris said.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division by calling (805) 681-4150. Those with information who wish to remain anonymous can call the sheriff's tip line at (805) 681-4171 or SBSheriff.org.