The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified 15 new COVID-19 cases among inmates in an ongoing outbreak at the Main Jail, a sheriff's spokeswoman said Friday.

Thirteen cases currently remain active at the Main Jail, located at 4436 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, after 12 previously identified cases were considered cleared, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Since the current outbreak at the Main Jail began in early December, 277 total cases have been identified, including 58 symptomatic inmates, 218 asymptomatic inmates, and one who declined to answer.

Symptomatic inmates who test positive are moved into negative pressure cells in the facility, while those with asymptomatic cases are isolated from the general population in small cohorts, according to Zick. Those who have been exposed to a positive case are also separated from the general population.

Inmates with severe symptoms or underlying health conditions are transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

New inmates are tested upon their arrival to the jail, kept in quarantine for their first 10 days, then tested again before joining the general population. Testing is also conducted when inmates exhibit symptoms or have been exposed to a positive case, according to Zick.

Jail staff have administered more than 780 inmate vaccinations, including many through an incentive program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act that provides $20 to inmates' commissary accounts for full vaccinations and $10 for a booster shot, Zick said.

