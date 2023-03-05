The academy will give attendees an informational behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement in Santa Barbara County and will feature hands-on learning sessions such as firearms instruction and active shooter scenarios.
Hosts from the sheriff's office will also guide participants through classes focused on various topics including the history of law enforcement, criminal law, patrol tactics and deescalation communication.
In order to participate in the Citizen’s Academy, prospective guests must be 18 years of age or older, and have turned in their application by March 15.
If you are interested in joining the Sheriff’s Volunteer program, participation in the citizen's academy is a prerequisite.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Starting March 30, academy training sessions will be held on Thursday nights from 6-9 p.m., at the Sheriff’s Headquarters in Santa Barbara and in Santa Ynez.
Training sessions will continue through April 27 and attendees must be able to attend all sessions. A Saturday morning graduation and celebratory barbecue is planned for April 29, that has been sponsored by the Chumash Tribal Liaison Unit.
You can read more about the Citizen’s Academy and find the application form on the Sheriff’s Office website, SBSheriff.org.