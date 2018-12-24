Several Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office custody and Wellpath employees delivered care packages to Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and Goleta citizens in need this holiday season, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.
The employees delivered a total of 200 care packages containing food items, toiletries, blankets and socks to needy individuals, many of whom are homeless, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Items in the care packages were donated by sheriff’s custody staff, Wellpath staff and Aramark, Hoover said.
Wellpath, formerly known as California Forensic Medical Group, provides health and mental health services to incarcerated adults and juveniles in correctional facilities.
The company is the contracted health services provider for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and Probation Department, Hoover said.
Aramark is the contracted food services and commissary provider that supplies Sheriff’s Office custody facilities.