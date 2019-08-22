A cockatiel that ended up in Santa Barbara County Jail this week has flown the coop, much to the satisfaction of the bird’s rightful owners.
The cockatiel, named Sammy, was returned to its owners less than a week after it was discovered inside a secured area in the rear of the jail and was taken in by jail staff, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. The bird — dubbed a "jail bird" by Sheriff's Office staff — reportedly escaped its home, which is near the jail, through an open window.
“The bird’s owners were devastated, especially their 9-year-old son Mohammad, who considered the bird his personal pet,” read a portion of a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. “The family saw the local news coverage of the found bird, and reached out to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. After confirming photographs and characteristics were identical to the rescued cockatiel, a reunion was scheduled.”
Mohammed and his family arrived at the jail on Thursday afternoon, and “with tears of happiness,” were reunited with their lost bird, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which reportedly shared in the enjoyment.