The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public regarding separate incidences of theft and vandalism at two Lompoc Unified School District campuses in Vandenberg Village.
Three laptop computers were reportedly stolen from Buena Vista Elementary School — one on Oct. 9 and two others on Sunday — after the suspect or suspects pried open a classroom window. Less than a mile away, someone allegedly broke into Cabrillo High School through a classroom window and left vulgar graffiti that was discovered Monday morning.
“Sheriff’s deputies also determined that the vandals had also attempted to steal a golf cart but were unsuccessful,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said of the Cabrillo incident. “Fortunately, no items were reported stolen.”
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating both cases and is asking anyone with information to call School Resource Deputy Dennis Thomas at 805-737-7737. After hours, tipsters are encouraged to call the sheriff’s nonemergency dispatch line at 805-683-2724.
People can also leave anonymous tips by calling 805-681-4171 or by visiting www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.
“The Sheriff’s Office takes crimes committed at our local schools very seriously,” Hoover said. “Essentially, these thieves and vandals are stealing from our kids and their education.”
Buena Vista Elementary School is located at 100 Aldebaran Ave. Cabrillo High School is located about 0.8 miles away at 4350 Constellation Road.