A large fight involving multiple students that broke out Monday at Righetti High School is being investigated by officials from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and school district, according to a sheriff's spokesman.
The Sheriff’s Office received a call at 12:10 p.m. about a large fight on Righetti’s campus, which had ended by the time officers arrived, according to spokesman Lt. Erik Raney.
A short video posted to social media showed about a dozen students punching and kicking each other in an outdoor portion of campus while several dozen more watched and video-recorded the fight.
“We are investigating and gathering details about the disturbance (fight) that happened at RHS yesterday,” Kenny Klein, spokesman for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, said in an emailed statement. “The students involved have been disciplined by school administration. We do not notify parents of every fight on campus. There was no lockdown.”
Parents were notified of the fight on Tuesday, he said, adding that "some things get more attention on social media than others."
Raney said the Sheriff’s Office is working closely to identify those involved in the fight.
“We will investigate and file reports/criminal complaints as we identify those involved who may have committed criminal offenses during the fight,” Raney said.