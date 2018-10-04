A week after an abandoned, sick puppy was found by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives at the site of a suspected illegal marijuana grow in the Cuyama Valley, the Sheriff’s Office returned to one of the sites this week and found a litter of newborn puppies along with two adult dogs, one of which gave birth to two more puppies after being taken away from the site by deputies.
The Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that the newest set of dogs was removed from the cultivation site after someone called about the animals on Wednesday. The deputies reported finding the two adult dogs, along with 10 puppies, including one that was stillborn, in an unsecured tent on the property.
The animals were transported by Animal Control officers to the Santa Maria Animal Center (SMAC), and the mother dog reportedly gave birth to another puppy in transit and then a 12th and final puppy while at the shelter.
“At that point, the staff at SMAC located a foster home in Santa Maria where the puppies will stay and be cared for until they are old enough for adoption,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. “Mom will stay with her puppies in foster care until the puppies are fully weaned and mom is healthy enough to be spayed. Then, she will be available for adoption. The puppies will not be available for adoption until early December.”
Stacy Silva, a staff member at the animal center, said the mother dog was taking “exceptional care of her puppies.”
“The puppies are nursing well and are growing fast,” she said. “They have already grown since they arrived.”
The male adult dog is doing well and will remain at the Santa Maria Animal Center through his stray holding period, then will be available for adoption, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone interested in adopting any of the dogs is encouraged to visit www.sbcanimalservices.org and complete an adoption interest survey.
Anyone interested in fostering an animal that needs help is encouraged to contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services at 805-934-6981.
The abandoned puppy found Sept. 26 in the marijuana grow was adopted by one of the sheriff’s detectives who found him and is reportedly doing well and enjoying life with his new family.