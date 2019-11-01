The Santa Barbara County Sheriff-Coroner's Office on Friday confirmed the identities of the two children killed in an Oct. 25 collision on Highway 154 near Cold Spring Bridge.
The Coroner's Office identified the two children as 2-year-old Lucienne Gleason and 4-month-old Desmond Gleason.
They were killed along with their mother, 34-year-old Rebecca Vanessa Goss Bley of Solvang.
Raquel Zick, the Sheriff's Office public information officer, said the identities of the children were confirmed by a deputy coroner investigator with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office using an ANDE Rapid DNA instrument.
Bley and her two children were killed when a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro driven by 28-year-old John Roderick Dungan of Santa Barbara crossed the center line of the highway and smashed head-on into Bley's 2013 Chevrolet Volt at an unknown rate of speed late Friday afternoon, sparking a 2-acre fire nearby, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified 34-year-old Rebecca Vanessa Goss Bley, of Solvang, as one of the three victims who died in Friday's fiery crash in Highway 154.
You have free articles remaining.
The driver and passenger of a third vehicle damaged in the incident, a GMC Yukon, walked away uninjured.
Roderick was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the CHP.
The Santa Barbara Area Office of California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.