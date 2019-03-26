Santa Barbara County’s crime rate in 2018 dropped more than 10 percent from the previous year, and the number of the most serious crimes hit its lowest point in the past 10 years, according to statistics released Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
The overall crime rate was 11 percent lower in 2018 than in 2017, and crime rates fell in four cities, including Buellton and Solvang, where the Sheriff’s Office provides law enforcement.
Crime rates in the other four incorporated cities, including Santa Maria, Lompoc and Guadalupe, are not included in the totals. Their crime rates are reported separately.
The most serious crimes overall and serious property crimes both continued a decline that started in 2016.
While violent crimes did decline to the lowest level in 10 years, with 315 crimes reported in 2018, the rate has remained relatively flat during that time, hitting a peak at 413 in 2010 but ranging between 333 and 383 in the other years.
County Sheriff Bill Brown credited the continuing decline in serious crimes to the hard work of Sheriff’s Office personnel and teamwork with communities and the county’s criminal justice system.
“We are incredibly fortunate to live in a community where law enforcement, prosecutors, public defenders and the courts are all working collaboratively to improve public safety within our communities,” Brown said.
“The work of our traditional criminal justice partners is greatly bolstered by the cooperative efforts of other county departments, as well as the many community-based organizations that work with us to enhance the safety and well-being of our community members,” he said.
In addition to patrolling and responding to service requests throughout the unincorporated areas of the county, the Sheriff’s Office provides police services for Buellton, Solvang, Goleta and Carpinteria.
Overall crime fell 44 percent in Buellton and 41 percent in Solvang, although violent crime there showed a slight increase.
Carpinteria experienced an overall drop of 40 percent, while in Goleta, where violent crime also showed a slight increase, the overall crime rate edged down 7 percent.
However, crime rates are not broken down for specific communities within the unincorporated area, said sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Erik Raney.
Raney said there are no specific programs the department instituted that could be credited with the sharp drop that began in 2016.
“It is a nationwide trend,” he said of falling crime rates, adding that heightened awareness could be a reason for the reduction in certain crimes.
“For instance, most of our sexual assaults are in Isla Vista,” Raney said. “There have been a lot of new efforts there on the part of the university and other organizations to increase awareness of sexual assault.
“I can’t point to that as the reason for the decline,” he said, but he noted it could be a contributing factor.
Types of crime
The Sheriff’s Office compiles data about crimes committed within its jurisdiction and submits that information to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports system, which for statistical purposes breaks crimes down into two categories.
Part 1 crimes are the most serious, and Part 2 crimes are less serious and include certain juvenile offenses.
Part 1 crimes are further subdivided into violent crimes — those involving force or a threat of force, including homicide, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault — and property crimes, which are theft-related offenses that don’t involve force or threats and include burglary, larceny and auto theft.
Compared to 2017, overall Part 1 violent crime dropped 20 percent in 2018, with the most significant reductions in robbery, which fell 53 percent, and forcible rape, down 39 percent.
Overall, Part 1 property crime was down 21 percent, including a 31-percent drop in burglary and a 20-percent reduction in theft.
Only auto theft increased, rising 10 percent from the previous year, sheriff’s officials said.
Overall, Part 2 crimes fell 9 percent from 2017, but while some types of crime showed sharp declines, those were offset by others that had even greater increases.
Significant declines included a 40-percent drop in liquor law violations, a 34-percent decrease in public drunkenness and a 21-percent reduction in disorderly conduct.
But possession of stolen property climbed 69 percent, both fraud and drug possession crimes rose 25 percent and weapons charges were up 13 percent.
Juvenile offenses also increased significantly over the previous year, officials said.
Looking at Part 1 crime rates by jurisdiction:
Unincorporated areas
• Overall crime down 21 percent
• Violent crime down 21 percent
• Property crime down 20 percent
Buellton
• Overall crime down 44 percent
• Violent crime down 100 percent, with three fewer
• Property crime down 41 percent
Solvang
• Overall crime down 41 percent
• Violent crime up 14 percent, with one additional
• Property crime down 48 percent
Carpinteria
• Overall crime down 40 percent
• Violent crime down 57 percent
• Property crime down 38 percent
Goleta
• Overall crime down 7 percent
• Violent crime up 2 percent, with one additional
• Property crime down 9 percent