In an effort to place homeless dogs and cats into permanent homes for the holidays, the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society and the Pacific Conservatory Theatre on Wednesday teamed up to pair performers and animals for a holiday carol event.
The event, which showcased five dogs and three cats from the Humane Society, featured six first- and second-year PCPA acting students, who sang carols, danced and recited passages from Shakespeare plays alongside the shelter animals.
Santa Maria Valley Humane Society Executive Director Sean Hawkins said that he reached out to PCPA around four weeks ago after seeing footage of a project the London Ballet did that paired dogs with dancers. “I saw the original story on social media from the London Ballet. They brought shelter dogs into their rehearsal and incorporated the dogs in different scenes in an effort to showcase the dogs outside the shelter, show some more natural behavior.”
Video and photos of the shelter dogs and London Ballet dancers were shared with media outlets and social media, and all the dogs ended up being adopted, Hawkins said. “I saw that and I thought, ‘Why can’t we do that here?’”
One of the dogs featured at Wednesday’s event was Jazmine, a terrier mix, that has been at the shelter for over a year. “We’re really hoping this extra exposure is going to help her get a home,” Hawkins said. “She’s such a sweet dog and we don’t understand why she hasn’t been adopted.”
Two adult cats were also showcased with the PCPA students. “Adult cats tend to stay in the shelter a long time,” Hawkins said. “Any chance we have to give a little extra publicity to our adult cats, we’re going to show off those guys and try to help them find their next home as well.”
On Wednesday, the Humane Society launched a campaign to waive adoption fees for all pets through Sunday. “We have a donor who has underwritten the adoption fee for every dog and cat in our shelter,” Hawkins said. “So from now until [Dec. 23], there’s no cost to adopt any dog or cat. We’re really hoping that when we go home on Sunday night, every dog is home snuggling in a very warm bed of their own and our shelter is empty for Christmas. That’s our goal.”
First-year acting student Capri Campeau said she immediately signed on for the Humane Society’s event. “We got an email asking if we’d do a photo shoot with the Humane Society and play around with some dogs and cats — when you get that question, you have to answer, ‘Yes,’” said Campeau. “It’s been a blast.”
Campeau said her animal acting partners were all easy to work with. “We’re lucky because the Humane Society has so many amazing kittens and puppies to play with that are so sweet and great with people,” she said. “So it wasn’t too hard at all.”
PCPA casting director Erik Stein helped organize Wednesday’s event alongside PCPA’s marketing department. “We came up with this idea of having the actors interact with the dogs and cats the way they interact with each other,” Stein said. “So the actors sang for them, the actors danced for them, and they read some Shakespeare to them.”
“They were all super well-behaved and took to us quickly,” Stein said. “We were afraid that with the giant costumes and jingling bells, they might be a little scared but they seemed pretty happy. They’re really friendly dogs and cats — they would just make amazing pets.”
For those interested in adopting a cat or dog, contact the Humane Society at 805-349-3435. Adoptable pets can be seen online at smvhs.org/adopt. The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.