'She had a big impact': Melissa Meza returns home after 60 days in hospital due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As doctors pushed Melissa Meza's wheelchair down the hallway of Marian Regional Medical Center on Thursday, she was met with the cheers of over 100 doctors, family members and friends celebrating the next big step in her COVID-19 recovery: her return home.

When she reached her husband, Louis, at the entrance to the hospital, he returned a special item she had gone without during her 60 days in the hospital — her wedding ring.

"She's gotta be married again," Louis said with a laugh.

Melissa, 43, was admitted to Marian on March 29 with severe COVID-10 complications, undergoing various treatments and an emergency transfer to a Santa Monica hospital over the next two months.

Through the days when her survival was uncertain and the days she made miraculous improvements, Louis remained by her side, talking with her over FaceTime with the help of doctors until he was able to visit her in person.

"We’ve been talking about everything she went through. I told her, 'I never said goodbye.' It was always, 'I’ll see you soon,'" said Louis, 47.

Louis himself was hospitalized for the virus in late March and endured a long recovery at home while Melissa remained in the hospital.